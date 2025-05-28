The Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging eligible people to come forward for the spring COVID-19 vaccination

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging eligible people to come forward for the spring Covid-19 vaccination, as more than half of those invited for the vaccine are yet to take up the offer.

​The total number of vaccinations that have been administered up to May 11, 2025 is 42,457. Vaccine uptake in spring 2025 is highest in care home residents (34.8%) and those aged 75 years and over (24.8%).

This year’s spring vaccine is being offered to:

adults aged 75 years old or over;

residents in a care home;

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “The COVID-19 spring vaccination programme will run until 30 June, so there is still time for the more vulnerable members of our community to top up their protection ahead of any potential waves of COVID-19 over the coming months. But they should not delay any further.

“Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are still very much in circulation and they can be life threatening for the most vulnerable people in society. Residents in older adult care homes, adults who are 75 or over and people who are immunosuppressed are particularly vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

“It is important to keep up to date with your vaccines, as viruses change and protection fades over time.

“The best way to protect yourself and others is through vaccination. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination.”

All those eligible will be offered an appointment before the programme closes on June 30.

The vaccines are being rolled out to eligible groups via GPs, community pharmacies and HSC Trusts.

Community pharmacies will be visiting care homes to vaccinate eligible residents.

People aged 75+ will receive an invite from their GP surgery or they could enquire if the vaccine is available via a community pharmacy or HSC Trust clinic.

Immunosuppressed individuals aged 18 or over will receive their vaccination via GPs, community pharmacies and HSC Trusts.

Immunosuppressed individuals aged 6 months to 17 years of age, as identified by their GP or specialist, can receive their vaccine from HSC Trusts.

Housebound patients will be identified by GPs and the HSC Trust vaccination teams will administer vaccinations.