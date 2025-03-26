Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is an infection that causes a painful rash.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is reminding those eligible to look out for their vaccination invite from their GP and not to miss the opportunity to help protect themselves.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is an infection that causes a painful rash. It often starts with tingling pain, headaches and tiredness and then can lead to a painful rash with fluid-filled blisters. Most people fully recover from shingles but in some cases it can last for months, even years. The risk and severity of shingles and its complications increase with age and is higher in individuals who have a severely weakened immune system.

Those aged 65 and 70 on September 1 are eligible for the vaccine, in addition to those already aged 71-79. Anyone who is severely immunosuppressed and aged 50 and over will also be able to get two doses of the Shingrix vaccine. Patients will be contacted by their GP practice when they become eligible.

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “Shingles can occur at any age, but the risk and severity of shingles and its complications increase with age and is higher in individuals who have a severely weakened immune system.

“Shingles cannot be caught from other people. Instead, it develops in people who have previously been infected with chickenpox at any point in their lifetime. Shingles is spread by the virus “reawakening” in your body – it is typically reactivated in older age, or by certain medicines, illness or stress.

“The rash developed by the illness can be extremely painful and the pain can remain for many years after the rash has disappeared, however the vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of people developing shingles and experiencing nasty symptoms. It is therefore vital that anyone eligible, even if you think you may not be at risk, gets the vaccine.”

Two doses of vaccine are highly effective in reducing your risk of getting shingles, or if you do develop shingles, reduce the severity of your symptoms.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

Your GP should contact you and invite you for vaccination if you are:

aged 65 on 1 September;

aged 70 on 1 September;

aged 50 or over on 1 September and have a severely weakened immune system (sometimes known as ‘severely immunosuppressed’).

Like most vaccinations, the vaccine will be given as an injection in your upper arm. You will need two doses, usually at least six months apart. If you have a weakened immune system, then your second dose should be at least two months after your first dose. Speak to your GP or practice nurse for more information.

If you missed the shingles vaccine, you can still have it up to your 80th birthday. If you think you are eligible and have not yet received a vaccination, please contact your GP practice to ask about getting vaccinated. It’s important that you do not leave it too late to have the vaccination. To hear an audio recording of whether you are eligible for the vaccine, you can telephone: 028 9536 2000.