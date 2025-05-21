Callum, from Downpatrick, died when he was just 12 years old due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS)

​A Downpatrick mum whose “bright, funny and popular little boy”, went to sleep and never woke up at just 12 years of age, is holding a commemorative event in memory of a milestone birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Nikki Fitzsimons tragically lost her only child Callum to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) in April 2022 and to celebrate what would have been his 16th birthday, she is fundraising for British Heart Foundation NI.

Nikki said: “Callum was a bright, funny and kind wee boy, very popular with his peers and within the community. He had high functioning autism and absolutely loved science and learning all about space and teleportation. I called him my star child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The night before he passed away, we had a family walk up Saul Mountain. At around 10pm he complained of a sore head and lights hurting his eyes. I gave him Calpol as he had a temperature and lay with him for a bit before I went to bed.

Downpatrick mum ​Nikki Fitzsimons with her son Callum, who died when he was 12

“The next morning my sister who lives nearby came over to my house and went straight up to Callum’s room to see him and the next thing I remember is hearing her shouting and wailing, I knew there was something seriously wrong.”

Nikki raced upstairs and upon realising Callum was unconscious, started CPR and immediately phoned the ambulance.

Once the paramedics arrived, they took over CPR but several minutes later, Nikki was told the devastating news that Callum couldn’t be revived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki continued: “They just said ‘he’s gone’ and that they had tried everything to save his life.

Callum, from Downpatrick, died when he was just 12 years old due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS)

“I was just in complete shock and devastation, feeling absolutely numb and shaking all over.”

Three years on and Nikki is still in grief and trying to come to terms with how Callum could have passed away so suddenly. Nikki is also expecting her second child in late summer.

“I’m 28 weeks pregnant and I believe that Callum is sending us his little sister. We’re so excited, she’s due in August and we’re going to call her Chance, as it feels like we’re being given a second chance to be a family again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be Callum’s 16th birthday on May 22 and Nikki is planning a special family fun day this Saturday (24th) at Dunleath Playing Fields in Downpatrick from 2pm to raise funds for British Heart Foundation NI.

Callum, from Downpatrick, died when he was just 12 years old due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS)

“For Callum’s 16th birthday we wanted to do something special as it’s a milestone birthday. We have organised lots of fun activities. The dad of Calum’s school friend is doing a reptile show. We have a gaming van as Callum was a big van of VR and gaming.

“Callum was a Liverpool FC fan so for one of the prizes we’ve organised a trip to Liverpool with £500 spending money. Lots of the shops in Downpatrick have supported the event which is fantastic.”

Nikki is holding the event to keep Callum’s memory alive as well as to raise awareness of heart conditions and funding for more research into treatments and cures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki adds: “Three years on and we miss Callum as much as ever and are still looking for answers. The work the BHF is doing in raising awareness of sudden cardiac death in the young is so important. This will sadly happen again to other families, but as a family we want to raise money for BHF to fund the research that will save lives.

“Everyone is welcome to come along this Saturday and offer what they can for this amazing cause - every penny counts towards saving lives.”