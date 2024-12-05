Etain Fitzpatrick from Downpatrick was diagnosed with oral cancer in September 2022

​A Co Down woman is sharing her oral cancer journey to highlight the importance of regular dental check-ups.

Etain Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with oral cancer in September 2022 after noticing that a persistent mouth ulcer had not healed for several weeks.

The Downpatrick woman is passionate about raising awareness of oral cancer and is encouraging others to attend regular dental appointments.

Explaining that in early 2021 she attended a routine dental examination when her dentist initially noticed some white spots under her tongue, she was then referred to the Ulster Hospital to have these investigated and a biopsy was performed.

The results of the biopsy came back clear with nothing of a concerning nature, she was told to keep a close check for any further changes.

However, in August 2022 Etain noticed that an ulcer had started to form on the side of her tongue, which was very uncomfortable and painful at times.

She said: “I was using an over-the-counter gel and I ended up going to the chemist to see if I could get something a little bit stronger as the ulcer was so painful as it was catching on my teeth.

"The pharmacist recommended that I go back to my dentist who following examination, then referred me as a red-flag patient to the Ulster Hospital.

· Etain’s arm now healed where the graft was taken to construct her tongue

"Within five weeks, I had an appointment and had a biopsy of the ulcer undertaken. During the five-week wait, the ulcer got really aggressive and painful to the extent that I could hardly eat and I started to lose weight, only able to eat yogurts and soft fruit.”

Etain added: “Following the biopsy, I had a gut feeling that it wasn’t going to be good news. I was told that cancer had been detected.

"Very swiftly, I was admitted to the Ulster Hospital and underwent surgery to remove the cancer from my tongue. I was in surgery for approximately 10 hours and had 25% of my tongue removed.

"My tongue was rebuilt using various grafts from my thigh and arm and I spent around 10 days in hospital recovering.

"The surgery was extensive and everything was explained to me beforehand, how my speech could be severely impacted and that I could have problems moving my neck.

“My recovery went well and when I was discharged from hospital, it was waiting for the pathology report that I found to be an extremely anxious time.

"When the consultant contacted me to tell me that I was now cancer-free, I was in tears, I couldn’t believe it. He said I had a good margin and no further treatment such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy was required.

"Around 50% of oral cancer patients who have had the same type of surgery as myself require some form of additional treatment, so somebody was definitely looking down on me. I feel blessed that I did not require any further treatment.”

Etain’s advice to others is “never ignore dental appointments”.

"I never thought my dentist would be the first port of call for oral cancer. I never miss a dental appointment and it was my dentist who identified the cancer,” she said.

"It was never a cancer that crossed my mind. I had breast cancer 18 years ago, so raising awareness is so important to me.”

Now on the road to recovery, Etain, a keen mountain walker says that physical exercise has helped her both mentally and physically.

“The morning after my operation, two physiotherapists came to get me up and out of bed! Well, I was up and about making tracks on the corridors of the ward! I wanted to be active and get out of hospital getting back to doing the things I love.

"A big part of my life is physical activity such as climbing mountains as I live in Co Down with beautiful surroundings and parks. Physical activity definitely helped me on my road to recovery both mentally and physically.

“I now feel I am back to my normal self. I am doing all the things that I have been doing before I took ill. Eating, I can tackle anything now, be it a curry or a steak, life is back to normal for me!”

Highlighting the signs and symptoms of Oral Cancer, Consultant Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, Mr John Hanratty explained: “Mouth cancer can present in different ways, it could be an ulcer that has been present for more than three weeks, a white or red patch in the mouth that is giving symptoms of pain, or a lump or swelling in the mouth, oral cavity or neck area. So we would ask that if you have any of these you should be checked by a dentist or GP.

“Evidence also shows that oral cancer is more prevalent with social deprivation, poor diet, increased alcohol consumption and smoking which are all increased risk factors.”

He added: We know that early detection and treatment can lead to better outcomes for the patient. But unfortunately only 20% of people will present with an early stage cancer.

"The majority about 45% will present with a cancer that is large or has spread elsewhere and this gives the cancer a greater stage and poorer outcome for patients. So we would ask that if you have a problem please don’t be afraid to let your doctor or dentist know.”

