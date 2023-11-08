Broadcaster Paul Clarke has joined tributes to a Belfast missionary to the Amazon which have been led by the President of Brazil.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Belfast man Dr Bill Woods OBE passed away this week from cancer after returning to NI from the Brazilian state of Acre.

Aged 86, he spent over 60 years serving as a medical missionary to the indigenous people of the area, whom he mainly reached after lengthy journeys by boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He served with Acre Gospel Mission and was a lifelong member of the Minister at Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church in east Belfast.

Dr Bill Woods OBE served for 60 years as a medical missionary in Brazil. He passed away this week, with tributes paid to his life from the President of Brazil, a personal friend.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - a personal friend - tweeted a tribute on Monday.

"William John Woods was a missionary of the Baptist church and a doctor who worked in Acre and Amazonas," he said. "Dr. Guilherme, as he was called, was also known as the "leprosy doctor" in the 1970s and 1980s, when those affected by the disease were stigmatized in the country.

"He worked in cities, in rubber plantations and indigenous territories, providing support to those who needed medical care. With sadness I received the news of his death. To the family, my condolences. To the doctors who find him an inspiration, may the good teachings of Dr. Guilherme remain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UTV broadcaster Paul Clarke travelled to Brazil to make a documentary about his work in the late 1990s.

East Belfast man Dr Bill Woods OBE served for 60 years as a medical missionary, treating people with leprose in the Acre region of Brazil.

He told how in the 1970s Bill arrived as a missionary in the Acre area and was moved by the plight of the indigenous peoples suffering from leprosy.

His response was to train as a medical doctor in Brazil in order to serve them - which later attracted the full support of the Brazilian government.

"He was able to eradicate leprosy in the state of Acre,” he said. "He never married - he was just wedded to the people he served - and to God.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was the most humble man. He never sought any acknowledgement for the work he did. He took no credit but said it was all done by God. He just prayed about everything."

Dr Woods' service was formally recognised with an OBE from the Queen.