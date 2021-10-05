Dr Michael Watt, neurologist at centre of huge NI patient recall, removed from medical register

A number of separate inquiries are taking place into the work of neurologist Dr Michael Watt

A number of separate inquiries are taking place into the work of Dr Michael Watt after thousands of his patients were recalled in 2018 amid concerns about misdiagnosis of brain conditions.

A notice on the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) website said that it had convened in private to consider an application by Dr Watt to be removed from the medical register.

The notice on the MPTS site said: “The tribunal convened in private to consider a voluntary erasure application on behalf of Dr Watt, prior to the case commencing.

“Having heard evidence in relation to exceptional circumstances under the guidance on making decisions on voluntary erasure applications and advising on administrative erasure, the tribunal determined to accept Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure.

“Dr Watt’s name was therefore voluntarily erased from the medical register with effect from 01/10/2021.”

This means that he can no longer practise medicine in the UK.

Dr Watt formerly worked at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

An independent neurology inquiry was established in 2018 amid concerns about his work. It was given the status of a public inquiry in 2020.

In an update on the work of the public inquiry in July, its chairman Brett Lockhart QC confirmed that the neurologist would not be giving evidence.

A witness summons was served on Dr Watt in March 2021 but his legal representatives responded with a medical report indicating his unfitness to appear.

In April, Health Minister Robin Swann issued an unreserved public apology after telling the Assembly that around a fifth of high-risk patients seen by Dr Watt had received an “insecure diagnosis”.