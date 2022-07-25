Drugs death ‘crisis’ in Belfast

People take part in a demonstration in Belfast calling for action from government to support those battling addiction issues following 15 drugs related deaths in the city since the start of June. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Deaths . Photo credit should read: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Several hundred people took part in a march to Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon under a banner proclaiming “enough is enough”.

It was organised by The People’s Kitchen and homeless charities, and backed by the trade union Unite.

Fifteen people have died in what have been termed as drugs-related deaths in Belfast since the start of June.

It is understood there have been 34 such deaths in greater Belfast area since January, with some warning the capital is in crisis.

The procession, which included representatives from homeless charities, trade unions, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and People Before Profit culminated in a demonstration at city hall.

There were calls for accessible services to support the vulnerable as well as safe consumption rooms for drugs.

There was also a challenge to Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by a man who has experienced homelessness, to experience life on the streets themselves.

Sean Kane said: “Our government needs to get their finger out, I’m willing to talk to any politician to come to some sort of agreement as our homeless lives cannot be replaced.

“It’s time we all came together and sat around the table and talked.

“I challenge Michelle O’Neill and Jeffrey Donaldson to come on the streets and experience homelessness for three days and we can use it as a funding opportunity to pay for the funerals of these women who lost their lives at the weekend.”

Lee-Maria Hughes recalled her sister Catherine Kenny who died in a doorway in Donegall Place in March 2016.

“Catherine was a sister, a daughter, an aunt and she was dearly loved,” she said.

“Six years on and it appears we are in no better a place, in fact perhaps worse.”

Describing the situation as a crisis, Ms Hughes called for early intervention for those struggling with their mental health.

“Catherine struggled with her mental health, it followed her everywhere, and the only escape that she had was alcohol and drugs.