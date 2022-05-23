Drunk man due to attend wedding in Belfast wakes up in Ballycastle after sleeping in tour bus

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page reveals the scenario after a group of tourists were shocked when they heard "a banging noise and what they thought was a voice" coming from their tour bus.

The post says: "Have you ever woken up and wondered where the heck you where?!

"Well today we dealt with one such instance, and this is how it went…

Ballycastle

"A lovely bunch of tourists had been touring the country and last night they stayed in Belfast.

"Today they made the trip, in their tour bus, all the way to Ballycastle.

"As they parked up to disembark they could all hear a banging noise and what they thought was a voice. To the drivers, tourists and onlookers surprise they opened a side storage panel to find a Stowaway!!

Unfortunately…or some may say fortunately (as he got a free trip to Ballycastle) a man was there.

"This guy had went out for a ‘night on the town’ with his friends when he became a little tired and also extremely intoxicated.

"He sighted a tour bus, opened the hatch and closed it behind him sitting and falling asleep on a box within.

"To his surprise and the tourists surprise he’d found himself no longer in Belfast but in Ballycastle!!

"Thankfully this male was safe and well and was helped with gaining travel back to Belfast

" However, it’s safe to say he’ll be in somebody’s bad books after missing the wedding he should’ve been at today….in Belfast!