Dundonald woman Christine Campbell in heartbreaking plea to First Minster to take action on the crisis in ovarian cancer awareness
For months, Christine Campbell (now 59) had been experiencing bloating, loss of appetite and fatigue, but had no idea these were key ovarian cancer symptoms.
Following an initial diagnosis in 2021 and successful treatment, she was devastated to learn the cancer had returned in 2023. She was told she had just 12 months to live. She started second line treatment and received chemotherapy as a maintenance treatment, however it was not as responsive as her healthcare team hoped. In May 2024, she was given what she describes as a ‘lifeline’ when her oncologist applied for her to access Avastin, a third line of chemotherapy which will give her more time.
Christine, who has been working the charity, Target Ovarian Cancer to spearhead lifesaving awareness campaigns, said in a heartbreaking open letter to the First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “My story is not the only one like this. Over 200 women in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, and half are diagnosed late when the cancer is harder to treat. You have the power to save lives by funding a public awareness campaign which would help women to spot the signs of ovarian cancer, earlier rather than later.
“I was experiencing classic ovarian cancer symptoms for months but I had no reason to suspect it was ovarian cancer. I wasn’t aware of the symptoms and didn’t know they could be caused by such a serious condition."
Currently there is no effective ovarian cancer screening tool available. Knowing the symptoms of the disease can help women to have ovarian cancer detected or ruled out at the earliest possible opportunity, states charity Target Ovarian Cancer.
According to the research undertaken by the charity, one in five women report visiting the GP three or more times before being referred for diagnostic tests. It remains deeply concerned with these findings, as on average 122 women die from ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland each year.
Christine added: "Ovarian cancer symptoms can often present similar to symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, or other less serious illnesses. If they are overlooked, the disease is much more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages when the survival rate is much lower.
“So many people assume ovarian cancer will be detected during their smear test. However, this is not
the case. Awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms would enable women to recognise when something
does not feel right and seek an urgent appointment with their GP. The earlier a diagnosis, the greater
the survival rate through effective treatment.
“The voices of everyone affected by ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland must be heard. I don’t want to
waste any more time. I want to see funding available for awareness campaigns across Northern
Ireland. Awareness empowers people to take action when you know something might not be right.
Education programmes within the primary health sector can also help GPs to recognise symptoms
earlier. Information must be available in public places, and MLAs who have the power to influence the
change we need in cancer services must listen. Better outcomes for those affected by ovarian cancer
must be ensured.
“On average 200 women per year are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland. These
women deserve a funded and implemented Cancer Strategy which can deliver improved outcomes.”
Rachel Downing, head of Policy and Campaigns at Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “Women are being let down in Northern Ireland, and it’s time to address the failings that our research has found. With the appropriate funding, we can ensure that the symptoms of ovarian cancer are seen by more women across Northern Ireland so that they can become familiar and know when they might need to see a GP. We need to hear more stories of survival, and early diagnosis, and the government has the power to help make that a reality.”
With Target Ovarian Cancer, Christine has written an open letter to the First and Deputy Minister. This has gathered over 1,000 signatures so far.
To sign the open letter, and demand more awareness, visit: https://targetovariancancer.org.uk/ovarian-ni
