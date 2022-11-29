The Dunmurry Dippers: Pearce McCann; back row (left to right): Cormac McKinney, Eamonn Gormley, Dessie Aughey, Gareth McAllister, Peter Gilgunn and Sam McClure.

The Dunmurry Dippers will complete the challenge on December 3 after raising more than £1,000 in honour of Tom Gilgunn, who died of glioblastoma in May.

Peter Gilgunn started the cold-water swims after his father, Tom was diagnosed with cancer in November 2021.

He decided to start fundraising for this little-known form of the disease and so far, the group has raised more than £1,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity doing their daily early morning swims.

Peter Gilgunn with his dad, Tom, who died on of glioblastoma in May this year. Peter and his friends in the Dunmurry Dippers have raised more than £1,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity by swimming 365 days in a row. They will be holding a special celebration event for Tom on December 3, the day of their 365th swim.

The six strong group swim every day at a beautiful spot in the Colin River in the heart of suburban Dunmurry.

Their exploits have gone viral on social media and have even captured the imagination of global swimwear company Speedo, who have asked to meet them.

Peter said he had not told his father about the charity drive during his illness but said Tom would have been proud of the club’s achievement.

“My dad was a very measured, quietly spoken man but he would have seen it as a great thing to do.

"He was always in favour of putting yourself out there and giving things a go,” he said.

When Peter found out about his father’s illness he did a lot of research and discovered that it receives very little funding and survival rates are below one per cent.

“I was determined to raise awareness of this terrible disease and hopefully encourage more funding into finding a cure,” he added.

The club will be holding a special celebration event at Colin River at 9am on December 3 and have invited other members of the cold-water swimming community to join them.

Peter said their activity has also had the benefit of focusing on men’s mental health, as cold-water swimming is very beneficial both mentally and physically.

One of their regular themes is ‘Hugs Friday’ where they all wish each other the best for the week ahead, showing it is okay for men to reach out to each other and show their emotions.

“When I first got into it I thought it would be very difficult and a real physical and mental challenge but I didn’t realise that there would be so much camaraderie.

“The wee group has morphed into a Men’s Shed,” added Peter

The Dunmurry Dippers’ Facebook Page has hundreds of followers and many of their supporters on social media have turned up to meet or even swim with the group during their early morning dips.

The supporters come from all over Northern Ireland and recently 30 people turned up to get their photos taken with them.

“We are hoping for a great turnout of supporters and friends and family on December 3.

"It will be a fitting tribute to my dad,” added Peter.

