Cllr Brian Higginson DUP.

A Lisburn councillor whose daughter had to be rushed to hospital twice in the last year has expressed concerns over reports a nearby ambulance station could close.

DUP representative Brian Higginson was quizzing a Belfast Health Trust director after fears were expressed that the ambulance station at Purdysburn, on the outskirts of South Belfast, is to close.

He described the station as “vital” during a special meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on Monday night. An online petition had been set up previously calling for signatories to ‘Protect Purdysburn Ambulance Station from closure’.

Councillor Higginson told the meeting: “I have been contacted recently by concerned workers, especially NI Ambulance Service staff at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, that they are going to close the Purdysburn ambulance station.

“I know the Trust owns the building at Purdysburn, and from what I am hearing they don’t want the ambulance service there. They (ambulances) are currently down at Bridge End operating out of there. And I have been approached by them in the last week, saying they are concerned to the point some of them have started a petition to stop it being closed.

“If closed, it would severely impact response times into Castlereagh South.”

Cllr Higginson compared the “emotive” Purdysburn station issue to the threat of closure facing the out of hours GP service at Knockbreda. That move was halted after pressure was brought bear by a number of people and groups including LCCC councillors.

He added: “Since August last year, my daughter who suffers from FND (Functional Neurological Disorder) has had to be blue lighted by ambulance to the Royal after an attack.

"And on two of them occasions the ambulance came from Purdysburn."

But Belfast Trust director of performance, planning and informatics, Alastair Campbell replied: “This is not something I know anything about. I am not sure about the Trust’s involvement either. I will have to come back to you in writing on that. I will check with the Trust and the NI Ambulance Service and will let you know.” The NIAS was contacted for comment.

In a recent answer to an Assembly question from SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole about the station’s future, the Minister said it sits “on land owned by my Department”.

The answer added: “Currently this land is under review, to determine if it is surplus to requirements. This review is considered appropriate given the current condition of the facilities at the Purdysburn site.

"The existing infrastructure does not provide adequate accommodation for NIAS staff due to the deteriorated condition of the building. “Recent assessments, following storm damage, have deemed the structure unsafe. Given its age and condition, substantial capital investment would be required to refurbish it to acceptable standards.

“At present, there is no established timeline for the relocation of Purdysburn Ambulance Station. NIAS is actively seeking suitable alternative locations. It is of paramount importance that any relocation does not detrimentally impact NIAS response times, and ideally the new location should potentially enhance NIAS response capabilities while also providing superior quality accommodation for NIAS staff.