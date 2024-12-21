DUP MLA discovers millions of pounds 'squandered' on mothballed hospital energy plant
Diane Dodds, DUP health spokeswoman and Upper Bann MLA, uncovered the figure thanks to a question posed to the health minister, Mike Nesbitt.
She said the Belfast health trust had "squandered" the sum, and insisted that there must be accountability.
It relates to a power generation plant at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast; in September this year it was announced the plan was being mothballed after several years in development.
Now Mrs Dodds has revealed the cost.
“The health minister has confirmed to me in a response to an Assembly question that over £9.5m has been paid out on a energy centre proposal that is no longer being pursued," Mrs Dodds said.
"The proposal was estimated to cost £65m but the trust have now determined they can make do by preserving and upgrading existing infrastructure."
As such, Mrs Dodds demanded to know "who thought the energy centre a wise idea in the first place".
She said: "In 2022 the trust requested bids to build the new centre, though preparatory work had begun from 2019.
"Enabling works had already commenced on site, and the project was supposed to have been completed by now, during 2024.
"I am requesting from the minister a full breakdown of the £10m costs. Where is the accountability at a time when resources are so tight, for pursuing an unnecessary £65m scheme and blowing £10m, while all along there were workarounds readily available?"
Mr Nesbitt had said in his letter to Mrs Dodds that the precise figure spent, up until December 10, was £9,514,155.
It is understood the energy centre would have replaced the existing boiler plant at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
When Mrs Dodds' comments were put to the Belfast trust, it responded: "The Belfast trust has paused the building of a proposed energy centre as tender prices were significantly over approval levels.
"We are reviewing long-term solutions for energy provision on the Royal Hospitals site while new and emerging technologies are developed and come on to the market.
"Energy provision will be one of the considerations on any future new developments on the Royal Hospitals site."
The Belfast trust's annual budget is roughly £2bn.
