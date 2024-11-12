DUP MLA Paul Frew is calling for a new duty of candour law for Northern Ireland's health system. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Doctors and nurses could be legally required to volunteer information about medical mistreatment and scandals, if the DUP gets its way.

Party MLA Paul Frew wants Stormont to introduce a new “duty of candour” law that would force medics to come clean to inquests, inquiries and health authorities.

He’s particularly motivated by investigations into deaths from hyponatraemia and a UK-wide scandal over infected blood.

Five children died in hospital from hyponatraemia in Northern Ireland between 1995 and 2003, but it wasn’t until 2018 that an inquiry concluded four of those tragedies could have been avoided and medics had covered up failures in patient care.

Inquiry chair Sir John O’Hara QC stated doctors need to stop trying to protect their professional reputations, and instead “put the public interest first”.

During the 1970s and 1980s, more than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood products.

This year, a public inquiry described the scale of the scandal as “the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS”, going on to accuse doctors and the government of repeatedly failing patients.

Mr Frew thinks his “duty of candour” law would hold people to account for “failings where there was a deliberate withholding of information which could have prevented harm”.

"This measure, rooted in transparency and accountability, is crucial for restoring trust in our health services following a series of devastating failures,” he said.

"While healthcare professionals work under immense pressure, it is vital that transparency prevails – not as a punishment for mistakes, but as a safeguard against deliberate misinformation or obfuscation, particularly when it leads to harm.

"By implementing this statutory duty, we aim to prevent further avoidable tragedies, uphold patient safety, and build a healthcare system grounded in honesty and integrity.

"The health and future of Northern Ireland’s citizens demand no less."

Mr Frew plans to bring a private member’s bill about the issue to Stormont, which he hopes will convince the Health Minister to work up the new law.