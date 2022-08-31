Eakin Healthcare Group is new NI Chamber patron

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Down based medical device manufacturer makes devices for ostomy, wound, respiratory and surgical needs, which are exported to more than 50 countries internationally. It also operates from sites and subsidiaries in the UK, Netherlands, France and Japan.

As a new NI Chamber Patron, the Group joins a select group of leading businesses who lend their support to the development of the region’s economy and business community.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Eakin Healthcare Group is a hugely innovative and successful export business which continues to operate locally. Its longevity and success is testament to its commitment to research and development, as well as investing in the local workforce, both of which have contributed to such significant growth. We are delighted that they have decided to support NI Chamber’s work through patronage, as part of what we hope will be a very mutually beneficial partnership.”

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber and Jeremy Eakin, chief executive officer, Eakin Healthcare Group

Jeremy Eakin, chief executive officer of Eakin Healthcare Group, added: “As a successful, export focused manufacturer our vision and goals at Eakin Healthcare align closely with those of NI Chamber. We are ambitious to grow and want to play our part in creating an environment where businesses can thrive, reach their full potential and learn from each other, NI Chamber is the ideal partner to help achieve this.”