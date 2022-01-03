Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th May 2021 DUP Leader Designate Edwin Poots at his home in Lisburn. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The agriculture minister said that traders in GB, exporting livestock markets, and sales, are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) to put the necessary arrangements in place to support the movement of cattle and sheep.

Mr Poots said in a statement: “My department and Defra have worked with the EU Commission to introduce changes to existing EU legislation to make these movements possible.

“The movement of animals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been subject to conditions for many years. Import controls are important to maintain our high health status, preserve export markets and support industry.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is important for breeders of top genetic merit animals in Northern Ireland to retain access to markets both in the UK and in Europe. The new arrangements will achieve this objective.”

Stormont’s minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: “I am pleased to note the efforts being taken by the livestock industry across the UK and notably sales organisers, to welcome livestock from Northern Ireland and to improve biosecurity for all the animals which attend these events.

“Purchasers can buy with greater confidence and if animals remain unsold they can be returned to their premises of origin without impediment.”

Mr Poots added: “I am, however, concerned with the requirements for segregation and separation, as I believe that they will not work in practice.

“I am also opposed to the retagging requirements for animals moving from GB to NI, which go against traceability.

“As DAERA minister, I have ensured pragmatic approaches to the unprecedented challenges which we have faced over the past year and I can assure the farming community that I will continue to do so and to press the UK government and the EU to find solutions which work on the ground.”

Details of the new easements and on moving livestock from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are available on the DAERA website.

The web version of this story at www.newsletter.co.uk will link to that information.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.