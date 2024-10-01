This month, eight iconic landmarks in Northern Ireland will join 70 venues, sites and monuments across the UK and proudly light up in the distinctive pink, purple and teal of Make 2nds Count, a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope through clinical trial education, knowledge sharing, support and funding research into secondary (metastatic) breast cancer.

A Co Antrim woman diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2020 is supporting a charity’s plans to illuminate iconic landmarks across NI and raise awareness of the condition.

This month, eight iconic landmarks in Northern Ireland will join 70 venues, sites and monuments across the UK and proudly light up in the distinctive pink, purple and teal of Make 2nds Count, a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope through clinical trial education, knowledge sharing, support and funding research into secondary (metastatic) breast cancer.

Louise Skelton, 56, from Newtownabbey, who has been supported by Make 2nds Count, said: “When I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2020 - following an earlier experience of primary breast cancer in 2015 - and I was told the cancer had already spread to my lungs, liver and bones, that was a huge shock, as I had no prior awareness of this disease, or its signs and symptoms.

“This is a diagnosis that alters family life dramatically. The side effects can be different from day to day, and no real planning is possible - I recently had to miss my pre-planned wedding anniversary meal because I just wasn’t feeling well.

Louise Skelton was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2020

“The constant appointments, scans and worries take their toll too; all your family and friends are keen to hear from you and how you are feeling, and it can be hard to keep everyone strong whilst every ache and pain remind you there’s just no knowing whether the next scan will be stable or not.

“Make 2nds Count have been a great source of support, and, through the charity, their Facebook groups and Tea & Chat initiatives, I’ve been able to feel less isolated and forge friendships with people who know exactly what this diagnosis means. Raising awareness is vital, and so is the sense of community.”

On October 13, Secondary (metastatic) Breast Cancer Awareness Day and the only day of the year dedicated to raising awareness of secondary breast cancer, Antrim Civic Centre, Mossley Mill, Ballyclare Town Hall, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Derry City Council Offices, Enniskillen Castle, Strule Arts Centre and Playhouse Theatre will support ‘Shine a Light’ initiative which – as part of their ‘1,000 Truths’ campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) - seeks to raise awareness of the reality of incurable secondary (metastatic) breast cancer, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, support and funding for research

Make 2nds Count is dedicated to supporting patients living with secondary breast cancer (SBC), Also known as stage 4 or advanced breast cancer, secondary (metastatic) breast cancer occurs when cancer spreads from beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

The disease is incurable but treatable, and symptoms can vary from person to person.

An estimated 61,000 people in the UK are living with this condition, which claims 1,000 lives every month. Additionally, a recent survey showed that 38 per cent did not know what secondary breast cancer was, and 21 per cent did not know what symptoms to look for.

Make 2nds Count aims to ignite empathy and amplify the voices of those affected and this year’s ‘1,000 Truths’ campaign shares personal stories of patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

Sam Dixon, ceo of Make 2nds Count, further emphasised the significance of the campaign.

"These illuminated landmarks represent a beacon of hope for the tens of thousands affected by secondary breast (metastatic) cancer. Through our ‘1,000 Truths’ campaign, we also want to bring the personal stories of patients to the forefront, ensuring that every voice is heard, and every life is honoured. By shining a light on secondary breast cancer, we hope to raise awareness, build a more empowered community, and ultimately improve the lives of those living with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer."

The Northern Ireland community is invited to participate by visiting the illuminated landmarks on October 13, sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #ShineALight, and engaging with the ‘1,000 Truths’ stories on the Make 2nds Count website. This campaign offers a powerful platform to honour the stories of those living with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer and to spark hope for a future where no more lives are lost to this disease.

