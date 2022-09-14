Elizabeth II death: 18 pictures reveal queue to see beloved Queen

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.
People gather along for the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022
Photo: Kin Cheung
Crowds gather along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London.
Photo: Victoria Jones
Members of the public in Westminster, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London.
Photo: John Sibley
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes Wellington Arch, London, on its journey to Buckingham Palace, London, where it will lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room.
Photo: Marco Bertonello