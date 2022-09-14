News you can trust since 1737
Members of the public wait near to Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Elizabeth II death: 18 pictures reveal queue to see beloved Queen

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to mourn the passing of the Queen by queueing to see her lying in state in London.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:08 pm

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.

1.

People gather along for the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022

Photo: Kin Cheung

2.

Crowds gather along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London.

Photo: Victoria Jones

3.

Members of the public in Westminster, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London.

Photo: John Sibley

4.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes Wellington Arch, London, on its journey to Buckingham Palace, London, where it will lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room.

Photo: Marco Bertonello

