The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022.

Elizabeth II death: 29 pictures show Queen leaving Buckingham Palace for final time

The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, with the King and the royal family walking behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:33 pm

Pulled on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the coffin was draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the priceless, glittering Imperial State Crown.

1.

The Imperial State Crown is seen during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England

Photo: Leon Neal

2.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022.

Photo: Chris Jackson

3.

The Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, as it is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Photo: Andrew Matthews

4.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Photo: James Manning

