Emergency department delays in Northern Ireland leading to deaths, says surgeon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hours.
There were 284 waiting on a decisions to admit.
In addition, hospitals were not able to send 532 patients home despite them being medically fit for discharge at 10am on Saturday.
Professor Mark Taylor, Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON) spokesman, outlined the figures on BBC’s Sunday Politics Northern Ireland.
Prof Taylor, a consultant surgeon, said delays in admitting people into emergency departments was resulting in a loss of life.
Similar concerns have been raised by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
Prof Taylor said the recent winter flu spike has brought a “perfect storm” on top of year-round “immense pressure” on the health service”.
“When you have a system that is under so much pressure you cannot get ambulances decanting those very vulnerable patients into the emergency department, those ambulances are trapped at the emergency department.
“Therefore, when a call comes through with trauma, acute heart attack or acute stroke, there are delays and those delays have consequences.”
Prof Taylor said Northern Ireland was dealing with the worst waiting lists in the UK, adding that the workforce was “demoralised”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.