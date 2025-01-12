Emergency department delays in Northern Ireland leading to deaths, says surgeon

By PA reporter
Published 12th Jan 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Delays in getting patients into emergency departments from ambulances is leading to a loss of life, a surgeon has said.

There were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hours.

There were 284 waiting on a decisions to admit.

In addition, hospitals were not able to send 532 patients home despite them being medically fit for discharge at 10am on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hoursThere were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hours
There were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hours

Professor Mark Taylor, Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON) spokesman, outlined the figures on BBC’s Sunday Politics Northern Ireland.

Prof Taylor, a consultant surgeon, said delays in admitting people into emergency departments was resulting in a loss of life.

Similar concerns have been raised by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Prof Taylor said the recent winter flu spike has brought a “perfect storm” on top of year-round “immense pressure” on the health service”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you have a system that is under so much pressure you cannot get ambulances decanting those very vulnerable patients into the emergency department, those ambulances are trapped at the emergency department.

“Therefore, when a call comes through with trauma, acute heart attack or acute stroke, there are delays and those delays have consequences.”

Prof Taylor said Northern Ireland was dealing with the worst waiting lists in the UK, adding that the workforce was “demoralised”.

Related topics:Mark TaylorNorthern IrelandBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice