Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delays in getting patients into emergency departments from ambulances is leading to a loss of life, a surgeon has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hours.

There were 284 waiting on a decisions to admit.

In addition, hospitals were not able to send 532 patients home despite them being medically fit for discharge at 10am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 640 people in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, with more than 200 of those waiting for over 12 hours

Professor Mark Taylor, Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON) spokesman, outlined the figures on BBC’s Sunday Politics Northern Ireland.

Prof Taylor, a consultant surgeon, said delays in admitting people into emergency departments was resulting in a loss of life.

Similar concerns have been raised by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Prof Taylor said the recent winter flu spike has brought a “perfect storm” on top of year-round “immense pressure” on the health service”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have a system that is under so much pressure you cannot get ambulances decanting those very vulnerable patients into the emergency department, those ambulances are trapped at the emergency department.

“Therefore, when a call comes through with trauma, acute heart attack or acute stroke, there are delays and those delays have consequences.”