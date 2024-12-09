Emma Eakin: Gofundme started for 'vibrant, 36-year-old woman, known for her infectious laughter and selfless nature' after devastating Morocco accident

Emma Eakin Gofundme

More than £44,000 has been raised for Northern Ireland woman Emma Eakin whose life, after an accident on November 28, ‘took a devastating turn when she was involved in a serious accident in Marrakech, Morocco’.

A Gofundme to assist with medical fees was started after Emma was left ‘fighting for her life’.

The appeal by Juls Hanvey says: “This vibrant, 36-year-old woman, known for her infectious laughter and selfless nature, is now fighting for her life.

"Emma sustained severe injuries, including:

* Severe lung trauma, requiring constant oxygen support

* Liver lacerations and internal bleeding

* Multiple spinal fractures (L1-L5)

* Six broken ribs

* A fractured shoulder

* Severe sternum trauma

“Due to language barriers and the complexity of her injuries, a full medical assessment is still ongoing.

"The initial scans focused on her chest, abdomen, and pelvis, but potential additional injuries remain unknown."

The appeal added: “The only way to bring Emma home to Northern Ireland for specialised care is through medical repatriation, a costly process estimated to cost between £25,000 and £50,000 depending on her clinical condition.

“Additionally, her daily hospital bills in Marrakech are a staggering £1,500, putting an immense financial burden on her family.

"Despite having travel insurance, a policy limitation has left Emma and her family in a dire situation.

"Her family has exhausted all their resources, but the rising costs continue to escalate.

"We are urgently seeking to raise as much as possible but have given ourselves a target of £25,000 to begin with (which we may have to increase) to cover the exorbitant medical repatriation costs and ongoing medical expenses.”

An update to the appeal says: “We are completely blown away by your incredible generosity and support.

"Words cannot describe our appreciation, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Because of all your donations, advice and connections, we’ve been able to arrange medical repatriation with a specialist team on standby.

"You made this happen!!!

"Emma has now been moved to a new hospital with an amazing doctor, originally from Bangor! ❤️

"She’s more comfortable and her mum can now stay with her.

"Due to lung complications Emma is not yet fit to fly - even with the specialist team.

"We are hopeful for progress and will update as soon as she is well enough for air transfer.

"We’re also awaiting the final costs and will remain fully transparent about how your donations are being used.

"As soon as I have any further news I’ll update you.

"If I could hug every single one of you, I would Thank you for showing up for Emma in this critical time.

"Big love, “Juls”

Let's Bring Emma Home to Northern Ireland.

Emma has always been there for others, now it's our turn to support her. Your kindness and generosity will not only help her physically but also provide her with the emotional support she needs to recover.

Together, we can bring Emma home and give her a chance to heal and rebuild her life. All funds will be transferred directly to Emma's mum, Julie.

Thank you for your compassion and support.

❤️‍

