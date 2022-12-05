NHS image of a foetus at 21-24 weeks

The statement f rom the Presbyterian Church in Ireland came in the name of its long-serving clerk, Rev Trevor Gribben, who dubbed the move “deplorable”, “distressing”, and “devastating”.

In an unusually-blunt missive aimed at Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, he said “this is not only an affront to democracy, but also to the sacredness of life”, adding that while money is being specially “ring-fenced” for abortions, he does not see any such special pot of cash being aside for the “real priorities” of the NHS, like waiting lists.

At present, abortion is available in an ad hoc fashion in different trusts, but is not centrally organised as a Province-wide service.

Mr Heaton-Harris says he is under “a statutory obligation to ensure that access to safe high-quality abortion and post-abortion care are available”, and so he is stepping in to do just that.

Rev Gribben said “ it’s ironic these services have been commissioned in the run up to Christmas – a time when we remember that a baby was born who went on to change the world in ways that continue to unfold”.

In 2019 the Tory government moved to impose a new, more liberal regime on abortion in Northern Ireland. Basically, it meant:

1 > Abortions for any reason up to 12 weeks;

2 > Up to 24 weeks where there is “risk of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or girl, greater than the risk of terminating”;

3 > And abortions with no time limit “to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman” or where the child “would suffer from such physical or mental impairment as to be seriously disabled”.

While individual health trusts have offered limited abortion facilities since then, there's been no centralised attempt to organise the services.

In May 2021, the government gave the secretary of state the power to step in and commission the services himself – a step he took on Friday.

FULL STATEMENT, UNCUT:

Here is the full statement from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in response:

“The fact that Mr Heaton-Harris has chosen to give life to the most destructive liberal abortion regime in these islands is not only deeply regrettable, but deplorable.

"It is a sad and distressing day for everyone who values the sanctity of life, and is devastating for those who will not live to experience it.

“There are many challenges facing Northern Ireland and its Health Service in particular, including lengthy waiting lists, staff recruitment and retention, and other services that are under resourced.

"It is particularly curious to note that no interventions appear to be forthcoming in these areas – no ‘ring-fencing’ of resources for the real priorities of those who work in and are served by our NHS.

“Given the pressures on education, within the police service, infrastructure projects, and with the energy support payment still not available to people in Northern Ireland, it is not only astonishing, but also deeply disappointing, that the Secretary of State has taken this decision while seemingly unable to take others around the prioritisation of budgets, passing what is a political responsibility instead on to Permanent Secretaries.”

“We recognise that women, their partners and families, do not take decisions about terminating a pregnancy lightly.

"We note therefore that the Secretary of State has not ring-fenced resources to actually support women and their families experiencing a pregnancy crisis situation, or care for mothers carrying children who have been diagnosed with life-limiting conditions, or for women experiencing mental ill-health during pregnancy or after giving birth.

"Neither has thought been given to support the provision of comprehensive perinatal care services that involve practical, emotional and spiritual support for women.

“Whether the Secretary of State was obliged to take this action now is debatable and a matter of interpretation.

"We should not forget that 79% of people responding to the UK Government’s 2019 abortion proposals opposed the introduction of these measures.

“Not only have these developments been an abuse of the fragile devolution settlement, but their genesis came about by a shameful manipulation of the democratic processes of the House of Commons in 2019, facilitated by the then Speaker.

"It is worth noting that in the recent debates on the latest Northern Ireland Executive Formation etc Bill, amendments relating to this matter were correctly rejected by the current Speaker of the House of Commons, a notable departure from the actions of his predecessor.

“There are many staff across the health and social care sector who will not want to participate in the abortion process for reasons of conscience – Christian staff, those of other faiths and none.

"There appears to be little guidance, or instruction in this regard.

"Perhaps the Secretary of State has not had time in his busy schedule to address these particular and very real concerns.

“Many people today will be rightly angry that the Secretary of State has prioritised the commissioning of abortion services in the midst of an economic crisis.

"The result will be the creation of a ‘new normal’ in Northern Ireland, with the implementation of the most extreme abortion regime across these islands.

"As a Church with a strong pro-life position we want to make clear that this is not only an affront to democracy, but also to the sacredness of life.

“Finally, it is ironic that these services have been commissioned by the Secretary of State in the run up to Christmas – a time when we remember that a baby was born who went on to change the world in ways that continue to unfold.

"It is devastating to think that, as a result of this announcement, there are many other babies who will never have an opportunity to realise their full potential.

"It is not too late for Mr Heaton-Harris to do another U-turn.”

