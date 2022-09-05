ESO Belfast is making a global difference this UK Emergency Services Day

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESO’s Belfast-based engineering centre is improving community health and safety on a global scale this Emergency Services Day (Friday, September 9).

The US software firm which has selected Northern Ireland as its first European base aims to improve community health and safety across North America.

ESO specialises in harnessing data to identify insights and trends that can empower emergency services to deliver better patient care, ensure provider well-being and improve operational efficiency.

Russell Beggs, vice president of Engineering and ESO in Belfast

The local centre plays a crucial role in delivering these services largely in the areas of development and design. The Belfast operation has been a key part of ESO’s growth over the last three years, with global customers reaching the thousands making it the largest software company providing data to emergency services.

Russell Beggs, VP of Engineering and ESO in Belfast, said: “As part of UK Emergency Services Day, we’re recognising the team at our Belfast hub and the work we’re doing locally which is having a hugely positive impact globally. Developing an ESO base in Belfast has supported us to define our position as a market leader in delivering innovative software and data insights for first responders and frontline workers.”

In ongoing efforts to support local communities and improve patient outcomes across the globe, ESO’s customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, America recently announced a crucial two-way patient data sharing agreement between a key hospital system and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Under the agreement EMS personnel can share information electronically to Emergency Department physicians with accurate data on medication and procedures that patients require prior to arrival, in efforts to work as quickly as possible to save lives.