Coffee lovers will be able to support this initiative across the 30 stores they operate throughout Northern Ireland.

Naomi Marcus, area manager at Ground Espresso Bars said: “I am delighted that our stores will be supporting Autism NI by kicking off our partnership with a coffee cup fundraising campaign this April. This initiative will raise money to support Autism NI’s invaluable services for autistic people and their families across Northern Ireland. I want to thank all our customers in advance, for getting behind our charity drive and for their generosity to help us raise as much as possible .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staff and customers can also support Autism NI in a range of fundraising activities in-store throughout the year, including quiz nights and spin-a-thons. This is the start of a great partnership, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Baxter family from Belfast joined Naomi Millar, area manager Ground Espresso Bars (L) and Therese Wilson, corporate fundraising manager (inset) to launch their new charity partnership for World Autism Acceptance Month in April. The first fundraising initiative will see 10p from every coffee sold during April being donated to Autism NI. For more information visit www.autismni.org.

Therese Wilson, corporate fundraising manager at Autism NI said: “I am thrilled to start our partnership with Ground Espresso Bars. By purchasing a cup of coffee, their customers can make a difference and help us raise vital funds for our autism services throughout Northern Ireland. In particular, this initiative will help fund our Helpline service which supports over 6,600 people every year.

“I would also encourage the wider public to get behind our key message ‘Be Kind To Different Minds’ this World Autism Acceptance Month, and learn more about how to support our autistic community. Autistic people are our friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to build an inclusive society in Northern Ireland and give our autistic community the best tools and opportunities to live fulfilled lives. To learn more about how to get involved, visit www.autismni.org.”

Fiona Baxter, whose son received an autism diagnosis in 2016 said: “Over the last six years my family has benefitted hugely from the support of Autism NI. After James received his diagnosis, we were unsure about where to turn and felt scared for what lay ahead, however after meeting with Autism NI we were so relieved and armed with the experienced guidance we needed to confidently move forward.

“We’re delighted to be involved in the launch of this exciting new partnership. Every penny raised will help families like ours receive the help they need.”

Autism NI provides vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism understanding and acceptance within society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad