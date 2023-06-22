Sourdough is a leavened bread, which means the dough naturally rises as a result of gas which is produced as the grain ferments. While most commercial breads use baker’s yeast as the raising agent, sourdough is made using a sourdough starter.

A sourdough starter is a culture of yeasts and beneficial bacteria which naturally occur and are allowed to ferment over the course of approximately five days. A portion of the starter, known as the levain, is mixed with bread flour to make sourdough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to healthline.com sourdough bread is often easier to digest than bread that’s been fermented with brewer’s yeast.

Sourdough bread has never been so in vogue and acccording to experts it can improve our digestion

It can act as a prebiotic, which means that the fiber in the bread helps feed the “good” bacteria in your intestines. These bacteria are important for maintaining a stable and healthy digestive system.

The lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast present during sourdough fermentation help neutralise the antinutrients naturally found in grains, which helps your body digest foods made from these grains more easily.

Sourdough fermentation also produces prebiotics, a type of indigestible fiber that feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut, in turn easing digestion and improving your gut health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, the sourdough fermentation process also helps break down large compounds found in grains, such as gluten proteins, ultimately making them easier for your body to digest.

Sourdough bread’s lower gluten content may make it easier to tolerate for people who are sensitive to gluten.

Gluten is a type of protein found in certain grains. It can cause digestive issues in people who are sensitive or allergic to it.

Gluten tolerance varies from person to person. Some people have no noticeable issues digesting gluten, whereas in others it can cause stomach pain, bloating, diarrhoea, or constipation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This makes gluten-free sourdough bread an interesting option for people with gluten-related disorders.

However, keep in mind that sourdough fermentation does not degrade gluten completely.

People with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity should avoid sourdough bread containing wheat, barley, or rye.

Ultimately, sourdough bread contains lower amounts of gluten, lower levels of antinutrients, and more prebiotics — all of which help improve your digestion.

Eating sourdough also may aid blood sugar management.

The fermentation process and higher fibre content makes sourdough a useful option for those with blood sugar management issues. This is because, unlike many commercially produced breads, sourdough has less of an impact on blood sugar levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically, diets high in fibre are associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Sourdough appears to offer additional benefits thanks to the fermentation process; these benefits appear enhanced when wholegrain rye flour is used.

Research also suggests that the fermentation process improves the bioavailability of fibre and minerals. This is because a naturally occurring compound found in grains, called phytic acid, is broken down and this enables us to access the grain’s nutrients more readily.

You will need to procure the following ingredients:

For the starter you will need 700g of strong white floor while for the loaf itself you will need 500g strong white flour, plus extra for dusting; 1 tsp fine salt; 1 tbsp clear honey; 300g sourdough starter; and flavourless oil, for greasing.

The method to make sourdough bread includes sticking to the following instructions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, make your starter. In a large bowl, mix together 100g of the flour with 125ml slightly warm water. Whisk together until smooth and lump-free.

Transfer the starter to a large jar (a 1-litre Kilner jar is good) or a plastic container. Leave the jar or container lid ajar for 1 hr or so in a warm place (around 25C is ideal), then seal and set aside for 24 hrs.

For the next six days, you will need to ‘feed’ the starter. Each day, tip away half of the original starter, add an extra 100g of flour and 125ml slightly warm water, and stir well. Try to do this at the same time every day.

After 3-4 days you should start to see bubbles appearing on the surface, and it will smell yeasty and a little acidic. This is a good indicator that the starter is working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On day 7, the starter should be quite bubbly and smell much sweeter. It is now ready to be used in baking.

Tip the flour, 225ml warm water, the salt, honey and the starter into a bowl, or a mixer fitted with a dough hook. Stir with a wooden spoon, or on a slow setting in the machine, until combined – add extra flour if it’s too sticky or a little extra warm water if it’s too dry.

Tip onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 mins until soft and elastic – you should be able to stretch it without it tearing. If you‘re using a mixer, turn up the speed a little and mix for 5 mins.

Place the dough in a large, well-oiled bowl and cover. Leave in a warm place to rise for 3 hrs. You may not see much movement, but don’t be disheartened, as sourdough takes much longer to rise than a conventional yeasted bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Line a medium-sized bowl with a clean tea towel and flour it really well or, if you have a proving basket, you can use this. Tip the dough back onto your work surface and knead briefly to knock out any air bubbles. Shape the dough into a smooth ball and dust it with flour.

Place the dough, seam-side up, in the bowl or proving basket, cover loosely and leave at room temperature until roughly doubled in size. The time it takes for your bread to rise will vary depending on the strength of your starter and the temperature in the room, anywhere from 4-8 hrs. The best indicators are your eyes, so don’t worry too much about timings here. You can also prove your bread overnight in the fridge. Remove it in the morning and let it continue rising for another hour or 2 at room temperature. The slower the rise, the deeper the flavour you will achieve.

Place a large baking tray in the oven, and heat to 230C/210C fan/gas 8. Fill a small roasting tin with a little water and place this in the bottom of the oven to create steam. Remove the baking tray from the oven, sprinkle with flour, then carefully tip the risen dough onto the tray.

Finally, slash the top a few times with a sharp knife, if you like, then bake for 35-40 mins until golden brown. It will sound hollow when tapped on the bottom. Leave to cool on a wire rack for 20 mins before serving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad