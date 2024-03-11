Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Labour, the Greens, People Before Profit, and Sinn Fein had all backed the changes to the constitution, with only two tiny parties – Mr Tobin’s outfit, Aontu, and Independent Ireland – opposing it.

Mr Tobin founded Aontu in January 2019 in opposition to Sinn Fein’s embrace of abortion.

He remains its sole TD.

He dubbed the result “a victory for the Irish people against the political establishment”, adding: “It was a David versus Goliath campaign, and I am proud of the role Aontu played.”

He said that Aontu is now “practically the only opposition” party that the government faces.

The governing coalition and Sinn Fein had wanted to add these words in italics to the constitution:

“The State recognises the Family as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.”

It also wanted to remove this text in italics: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack.”

But 68% of the public rejected this plan.

It was also proposed to delete this text from the constitution, dealing with the role of women:

“...the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

"The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

In its place it sought to add: “The State recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to Society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision."