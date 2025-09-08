Families invited to help shape the future of dementia care through new Ulster University programme

The number of people living with dementia in Northern Ireland is projected to rise by 51%, from more than 24,000 today to over 37,000 by 2040*. In light of this, Ulster University, in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society and Brighton and Sussex Medical School is bringing the established Time for Dementia programme to Northern Ireland for the first time.

The School of Nursing and Paramedic science is delighted to welcome the programme, already making a significant impact in England. Its introduction here has been supported by an anonymous donor with a personal connection to dementia.

Time for Dementia provides nursing students with the opportunity to learn from a person living with dementia and their family carers. Students are paired and visit a family on six occasions over the course of two years. During this time, students and families spend time getting to know each other, and families share experiences about their day to day lives and the real-life impact of living with dementia.

This provides students with a unique insight into the lives of people with dementia and their carers, highlighting the changes and challenges they face over time and the factors that support living well with the condition.

L-R Lauren Wonnacott, Dr Stephanie Daley, Professor Hugh McKenna, Professor Assumpta Ryan, Aoife Conway, Andrea Shepard, Barry Smyth, Alison Adams, Dr Deirdre Harkin, Rhonda Mullan, Mick Turner, Anouska Noble, Christine Turner

Students and families are supported to ensure that visits enable in-depth learning through the establishment of meaningful relationships between those living with dementia and student learners.

Ulster University together with the Alzheimer’s Society are now welcoming local families living with dementia to get involved and help shape the future nursing workforce.

Lecturer in Adult Nursing and Co-lead of Time for Dementia Programme, Dr Deirdre Harkin said: “We are delighted to introduce the Time for Dementia programme to Ulster University. The initiative, which aligns closely with our existing teaching and research in dementia care, complements our commitment to person-centred, experiential learning and supports our wider strategic goals in dementia education, research, and community engagement.”

The introduction of Time for Dementia builds on the university’s established Dementia Education Programme, a core part of the undergraduate nursing curriculum since 2020. This structured programme was developed to address a recognised gap in dementia education at the pre-registration level and has since provided students with a progressive, three-year academic journey into dementia care.

Pro Vice Chancellor & Executive Dean of Faculty of Life & Health Sciences, Professor Carol Curran, said:“The introduction of Time for Dementia is a significant step in how we prepare the next generation of health professionals. It offers students invaluable opportunities to understand the lived experience of dementia, helping to foster the empathy, confidence and skills needed to deliver compassionate care. At Ulster University, we are committed to initiatives like this that address real-world challenges and make a lasting difference to individuals, families and communities.”

As part of their existing studies, students have already engaged with local dementia support groups, allowing them to apply evidence-informed theory to real-world settings. The addition of Time for Dementia takes this a step further by giving students long-term, one-on-one exposure to the lived experience of dementia.

Lecturer in Nursing and Co-lead of Time for Dementia Programme, Aoife Conway added: “The inclusion of the Time for Dementia programme in the curriculum offers students a valuable longitudinal learning opportunity. Anyone with a diagnosis of dementia, regardless of type or stage of dementia can take part in the Time for Dementia programme with their carer, family member, or friend in the comfort of their own home.”

Lauren Wonnacott, Time for Dementia Project Manager for Alzheimer’s Society, said: "We're thrilled to bring Time for Dementia to Northern Ireland. It will take a society of researchers, clinicians, support staff and communities to drive better dementia care - and these future nurses are at the heart of that. This programme transforms how students understand dementia care by witnessing the reality of daily life, the challenges, and the incredible resilience of families. By the time they qualify, these student nurses will be equipped with genuine empathy and understanding that will benefit every person with dementia they care for."

A family participant of the programme said:“My Wife and I really got a lot out of it, we both enjoy being with young people and we believe that getting exposure to 'real people' who live with dementia at home, rather than meeting them on a hospital ward is so much better.”

Ulster University is calling on families to get involved and help shape the future of dementia care.