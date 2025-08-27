Fancy a 'Naked 5k' run around Limepark Playing Fields in Armoy?

Would you be up for a ‘Naked 5k’ run in Armoy? Don’t panic – it’s not what you think!

Springwell Running Club and Armoy Community Association are hosting a Naked 5k Run at Limepark Playing Fields on Wednesday, September 17 at 6.30pm.

A ‘naked’ run is one where competitors cannot use any running devices to check their pace, time etc. The winners of the Armoy ‘naked 5k’ will be the runners closest to their predicted time.

Everyone is welcome and the event is suitable for all abilities. Light refreshments will be available post-run.

The 'Naked 5k' will raise money for the Butterfly Survivors charity. Credit Springwell RC

To enter and predict a running time, check out this link https://forms.gle/iPNJ1FU7jmxAvj3H8 or register on the night from 5.30pm.

The event is being organised to raise funds for Butterfly Survivors...Supporting Postive Mental Health. Butterfly Survivors is a drop-in centre, located at 30 New Row in Coleraine, for individuals experiencing both mental and emotional issues.

They can be contacted on 07759 449400 or by email at [email protected]

