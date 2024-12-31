Fears voiced for the state of Northern Ireland's A&Es as average wait at some now exceeds 13 hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The state of Northern Ireland’s A&Es has been described as “completely unacceptable,” with some patients waiting for over 13 hours on average today.

Craigavon Area Hospital's Emergency Department was the slowest in the country as of noon today, with an average wait-to-be-seen time of 13 hours and 33 minutes.

The next worst was Causeway at 12 hours 14 minutes;

Followed by Antrim Area Hospital at eight hours and 55 minutes;

Diane Dodds, who serves on the Stormont health committee (PA)

Then west Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital at eight hours and 24 minutes;

Then north Belfast's Mater at five hours and 57 minutes.

The target for Northern Ireland's A&Es is that 95% of patients should be either treated and discharged home, or admitted to hospital, within four hours of arrival.

A second target is that nobody should be kept waiting more than 12 hours.

It comes after the Department of Health issued a statement on Sunday, saying the NHS was under “severe pressure”, and urging the public to be patient with hospital staff.

It also comes after Dr Nigel Ruddell, medical director of the NI Ambulance Service, told the BBC on Monday that one patient had waited 19 hours in the back of an ambulance outside a hospital's Emergency Department due to "sustained and extreme pressure" on the system.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds, who sits on the Stormont health committee, said: “The latest figures on A&E waiting times, with patients at Craigavon Area Hospital waiting over 13 hours and Causeway Hospital over 12, are deeply concerning and highlight the urgent need for systemic reform in our health service.

"It is completely unacceptable that people are enduring such long waits, both in Emergency Departments and in ambulances outside hospitals, with reports of some patients waiting up to 19 hours in ambulances for a bed.

"These delays put lives at risk and place an immense strain on patients, their families, and our frontline healthcare workers.

"This crisis is not the fault of hardworking NHS staff, who are doing everything they can in extremely challenging circumstances. The root causes lie in a lack of reform and failing processes.

"It is vital that all parties work together to deliver long-overdue reforms and provide the people of Northern Ireland with the healthcare they deserve.”

The Southern Trust (responsible for Craigavon Area Hospital) was asked if the current wait times are an unusual spike, or reflective of this time of year generally.

It did not address this directly, but said now is a “particularly busy” time, and advised people to ring before attending A&E (the number is 0300 123 3111).

It added: “As we prepare for the new year bank holiday, we welcome public support in ensuring that the sickest patients get the care they need. It is essential that patients leave hospital and families support with discharge as soon as their loved one is medically fit, where they can.

"There is another sick patient, in the Emergency Department who needs the bed on a hospital ward. This may mean accepting an alternative package or care home placement while waiting for a preferred longer-term option.”

It also urged people with relatives in hospital “not to visit if they or someone in their household has symptoms of cold, flu, vomiting or diarrhoea”.

And the Northern Trust (responsible for Causeway Hospital) said: “We continue to see high numbers of attendances at our Emergency Department with staff experiencing considerable pressures in recent days.

“Staff are triaging patients as quickly as possible in order to prioritise those needing urgent care. We regret that some people are experiencing very long waits. We appreciate this can be very distressing for patients and their loved ones, and apologise for this.

“Given the demand for in-patient beds, we are also appealing for the full co-operation of patients, families and carers in assisting us with discharging loved ones who are ready to go home to help free up much-needed beds and reduce the overall pressure on our services.

“If you are visiting ED and need to be accompanied we would ask that you attend with only one relative or friend to avoid overcrowding in our waiting areas.