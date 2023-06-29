All drugs, whether it is alcohol, illegal substances or prescription medication, carry risks and the danger increases greatly when you mix drugs, including alcohol.

Kevin Bailey, regional lead for drugs and alcohol at the PHA, said: “We understand that some people choose to use alcohol and drugs as part of their festival or music event experience, but we need to remember that any drug or medicine has the potential to cause harm.

"The PHA strongly recommends that you do not take anything unless it has been prescribed to you by a medical professional and in accordance with your prescription, and if you choose to drink, do it in moderation.

Festival-goers have been warned of the dangers of taking illegal drugs especially if they are taking other prescribed medicines and mixing drugs with heavy alcohol consumption

“Most fatal overdoses involve the use of more than one type of drug. Any combination of prescription medicines, over-the-counter products, illegal drugs or alcohol can be dangerous. Mixing different types of drugs is unpredictable, can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances and increases the risk of serious harm.”

The primary risk factors when using drugs include taking too much of a substance, taking a substance over an extended period of time, taking a large amount of a substance over a short period of time (‘bingeing’), mixing drugs with other drugs and/or alcohol, and using drugs on your own.

With any drug or medicine there are three key things to bear in mind:

What is the dose? If you take too much of it you could die.

What are you taking it for? If it is not clinically prescribed for you, then it could also be dangerous.

If you are taking it with something else, for example mixing it with alcohol or other drugs, it could impact your mental and physical health and it could also cost you your life.

Kevin continued: “It is also easy to forget that alcohol is itself a powerful drug. We need to be careful how we use it, and be aware of the effect it can have on our health and the negative impact on those around us. Many people might use alcohol to relax, but instead of helping us to cope, excess amounts can have both an immediate and long-term negative impact on our lives.

“In the short term, the undesirable effects of drinking too much can include symptoms such as vomiting and hangovers. However, more serious risks from drinking heavily can include damage to vital organs and falls or accidents that can result in injury.

“Drinking too much can also affect our judgement, leading us to do things we wouldn’t otherwise do and that we might regret later. These can include unplanned sexual activity, relationship difficulties and getting into violent situations.

“So, it’s important to look at our drinking habits and the negative effects this can be having on our lives.”