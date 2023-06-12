News you can trust since 1737
Fibromyalgia Support Northern Ireland release details of conference

Fibromyalgia Support NI are to hold a conference in Belfast in September.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

The conference will take place in New Life Church, 143 Northumberland Street, Belfast, on September 23.

The guest speakers will include Dr Kim Lawson, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacology; Dr Niranjan Chogle, Consultant in Pain Medicine at the Ulster Hospital; Francis McMonigle, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist; AWARE, the Depression charity.

There will also be a personal story from a Fibromyalgia sufferer.

Fibromyalgia Support NIFibromyalgia Support NI
Fibromyalgia Support NI
To purchase tickets which are priced at £15 (including lunch), please Contact Debbie Davis on 0756 381 6076.

