Final appeal as Spend Local cards expire Sunday midnight

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons is urging the public to spend every penny on the ‘Spend Local’ voucher cards before they expire at midnight on Sunday.

There appeared to be little sign of the deadline being extended yesterday, despite repeated calls from the UUP MLA Andy Allen.

On Friday, Mr Allen said: “I have repeatedly called on the Minister - as it became obvious many weren’t going to receive their cards in time - to extend the spending deadline. To date, the Minister has not provided an explanation as to why he will not extend the spending deadline.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons launched the scheme.

Mr Lyons, in a separate statement, said: “This weekend is your last chance to use your Spend Local card. But in the few days we have left, there is time for one more spending drive.

“The majority of people have already used their cards to support local businesses but there are still people out there with their £100 ready to spend, and most of these are young people.”

He added: “If you’re 18-34 and still have your £100 what are you going to spend it on this weekend?