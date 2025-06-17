A fire safety inspection found a “substantial risk” at two wards in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, health minister Mike Nesbitt has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minister has said the revelation will do “nothing to try and restore public and political confidence” in the beleaguered Belfast Trust.

During ministerial questions on Monday, DUP MLA Diane Dodds asked Mr Nesbitt to explain what significant concerns the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have about the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Do you know when the trust was first advised about these concerns and can you confirm that the Fire and Rescue Service is pursuing an enforcement notice in relation to this?”

'Substantial risk' was found at Ward 4 and Ward 7 in the Royal Victoria Hospital after a fire safety audit was carried out on June 4

Mr Nesbitt told MLAs: “A fire safety audit was carried out at the Royal Victoria Hospital on June 4.

“That was by personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“They did so under the Fire and Rescue Service’s Northern Ireland Order 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outcome of the audit found a substantial risk at Ward 4 and Ward 7 with a score rating that falls within the enforcement notice category.”

The minister said a follow-up meeting had taken place on June 11 to assist the Belfast Trust in making the “necessary improvements” with another planned for Tuesday afternoon.

He added: “I appreciate the pragmatic approach the Fire and Rescue Service takes to working with responsible persons and audited premises to mitigate risk.

“In this case the Fire and Rescue Service inspection officers continued to do so with the Belfast Trust officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I accept the point that this does nothing to try and restore public and political confidence in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.”

Earlier this month, Mr Nesbitt confirmed the trust is facing the highest-level accountability process following a critical report into the staff culture at the cardiac surgery unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

During a meeting of the Stormont Health Committee it was stated that the report contained allegations of bullying of junior staff by more senior staff, heart surgeons working from home and the throwing of medical instruments during operations.

The trust has also faced criticism for delays in the opening of the new maternity and children’s hospitals on the Royal site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers asked the minister if he was satisfied works were now progressing satisfactorily on the new children’s hospital.

Mr Nesbitt said: “I can say that I am satisfied with the verbal assurance I got as recently as yesterday that work is progressing on the children’s hospital on time and to budget.

“That said, we are in the foothills of a very long building works campaign.

“I am happy to report the Falls Road has not collapsed.