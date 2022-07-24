There was a Met Office yellow weather warning in place in the area on Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm and 1.30am.

Firefighters responded to 49 incidents.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters tackled almost 50 emergency calls relating to flooding after the north-west was battered with heavy rain

One person was rescued from a vehicle in water, and five people were rescued after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain has had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area.

On Saturday evening, the Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department, while events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.