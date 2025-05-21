First obesity management service approved for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s first regional obesity management service has been approved by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

The first phase of the new service is scheduled to start early next year and the Department of Health has said it will focus on the development of a community-based service where patients will have access to lifestyle support as well as obesity medication, if clinically appropriate.

The minister said currently almost two-thirds of adults in Northern Ireland and more than a quarter of children are living with obesity or are overweight.

Currently, health service patients in the region do not have access to specialist weight management provision, including "innovative weight loss injections/medications", the department said.

The service will support access to weight loss medication in line with Nice ( National Institute for Health and Care Excellence ) guidance.

The department said the "roll-out will be carefully managed in a phased manner to ensure that treatment is provided in a safe and effective manner".

Further phases of the strategy will develop other interventions such as bariatric (weight loss) surgery subject to funding.

The minister's announcement follows a public consultation.

Mr Nesbitt said: "This is a very significant step forward. I have many competing demands on a seriously overstretched budget but I was determined to prioritise this area.

"Obesity is a significant public health issue in Northern Ireland , with 65% of adults and 26% of children living with obesity or overweight.

"Those living with being overweight or obese are at a higher risk of a range of major health conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

"As I have repeatedly emphasised, my ambition is to shift our health's service focus from treating ill people to helping them stay healthy."

He added: "I have also made health inequalities one of my main areas of focus as minister.

"Obesity is a contributing factor to health inequalities. It is more prevalent in the most disadvantaged communities (68%) compared to the least disadvantaged (62%).

"Establishing a Regional Obesity Management Service will also bring us into line with other parts of the UK.

"It will be a phased introduction and will take time and sustained investment to be fully established.

"Implementation will be taken forward in a carefully managed way to ensure that it operates effectively, with patient numbers building up gradually.

"Today is nevertheless a very important day for public health."

The department said a 2015 study showed the cost of estimating both the healthcare and productivity costs of overweight and obesity in Northern Ireland was £414 million a year.