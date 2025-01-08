First of its kind 3D printed cacao-based health supplement developed in Belfast

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:44 GMT
A first of its kind 3D printed cacao-based health supplement has been developed by researchers in Belfast with the help of honey from Greece.
This new 3D printed formulation combines the nutritional benefits of Greek honey with Vitamin D3, both of which are known for their role in supporting the immune system.

The honey contains thyme and asfaka (Greek sage), which both possess strong antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

Thyme strengthens the immune system, providing a particular anti-inflammatory effect, especially in infections of the respiratory system.

Meanwhile asfaka contains phenolic compounds that protect against oxidative stress and microbial infections, while it helps to treat inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis.

This breakthrough development by researchers at Queen’s University Belfast has been described as showcasing how advanced manufacturing techniques such as food 3D printing can be applied to healthcare, offering a new way to produce nutrient-rich supplements tailored to individual needs.

The use of 3D printing technology for these novel supplements has also been described as a more sustainable approach to producing personalised nutrient formulations compared to conventional manufacturing methods.

The research was led by Professor Dimitrios Lamprou from the School of Pharmacy at Queen’s alongside a team including PhD students, Rachel Milliken, Aikaterini Dedeloudi and Robyn Irwin; undergraduate student, Emily Vong as well as Dr Sune Andersen, industrial collaborator; and Dr Matthew Wylie, lecturer.

Prof Lamprou said Greek honey has a complex chemical composition that makes it a valuable nutritional ingredient for good health.

“This study has shown that the honey investigated has multiple beneficial properties, making them valuable both for improving health and for preventing and treating various diseases,” he said.

“Incorporating honey into 3D printed cacao-based dosage forms, palatability and patient compliance can be improved, and personalised health supplements and nutraceuticals can be easily prepared.”

Dr Wylie added: “With my previous background as a pharmacist, I know all too well the potential issues poor patient adherence to medications can have on treatment efficacy.

“This is especially the case for younger patients who may refuse to take medications due to poor palatability.

“Our approach provides a simple way to potentially improve the acceptability of medicines through the taste-masking properties of cacao and honey.

“Moreover, we have shown the Greek honey variants used in this study possessed inhibitory effects against pathogenic bacteria which could provide further health benefits.”

The project received funding for Ms Vong’s summer project through the School of Pharmacy at Queen’s, and the honey was provided by the beekeeper Ioannis Argyris from the Euboea Island in Greece.

