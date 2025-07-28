Five-year-old transgender patients 'down to parents and doctors' says academic critic of trans movement Kathleen Stock

A prominent critic of the transgender movement has said that the fact five-year-old children have been accepted as patients by Northern Ireland’s gender services is down to their parents and doctors.

Professor Kathleen Stock made the comments after the News Letter revealed the age range and rough numbers of the children who have been dealt with by the Province’s specialist transgender services.

According to information sent to the paper by the Belfast Trust in response to a Freedom of Information request, at least three five-year-olds (and possibly as many as 12 – the trust refuses to be definitive) have been registered as patients of its Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) since 2014.

In all, some 438 under-18s have been accepted as patients during that time, between nine and 36 of whom have been aged under 10.

Police at an anti-Kathleen Stock protest in Oxford on May 30, 2023 (photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The news came shortly after the health minister Mike Nesbitt announced a fresh investment of over £800,000 in such services.

Prof Stock OCE is an Oxford-educated Scottish philosopher who is a long-time critic of the concept of “self-identification”.

This is one of the central planks of the transgender movement, and means that if someone “identifies” as female then they are genuinely female, regardless of their biology.

She was publicly pilloried for her stance, and faced a campaign to fire her from the University of Sussex (she eventually quit her post in 2021, with the university later fined for its handling of the debacle).

Professor Kathleen Stock, former Professor of Philosophy at the University of Sussex, after being made an OBE for services to higher education a investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, on July 14, 2022 in London, England (photo Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

She told the News Letter: “The fact that children as young as five are being treated in gender clinics is not an indication of some deep malaise in the children concerned, but only that their parents and doctors are under the massive misconception that not behaving like stereotypical boys and girls means that there is something medically wrong with them.

"It would be much better if adults stopped obsessing about the gender identities of children and gave them healthy, accepting childhoods, treating gender as just another fairy story that has nothing to do with real life.”

Her comments were put to Mr Nesbitt’s Department of Health, along with questions about the trans services which it currently provides.

It responded: “The service will provide age-appropriate care to adults, children and young people, and their families, who express gender incongruence and who are likely to benefit from clinical support.

Protesters opposing Prof Kathleen Stock pictured at The Oxford Union on May 30, 2023

“In some cases, those showing specific gender challenging behaviour will pass in time, but for those with gender dysphoria it continues through childhood and into adulthood.

“The service will adopt a holistic, multi-disciplinary integrated approach to assessing and responding to an individual’s needs in view of any co-presentations, and the range of complexities relating to gender identity development.

"The most appropriate clinical pathway in the best interests of the patient will be determined through an integrated multidisciplinary team approach, fully involving the patient and their family if a child or young person.

