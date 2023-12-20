Focus should be on good palliative care, not physician assisted suicides: Dr John Kyle on Esther Rantzen reaction

​Some palliative care professionals have responded to Esther Rantzen’s views on assisted dying by speaking out about the excellent end of life care available in the UK.

John Kyle. Photo: Colm Lenaghan-Pacemaker

Former GP and Belfast city councillor John Kyle, who has worked in palliative care, said almost all terminal symptoms can be adequately managed – and that the fears expressed by Dame Esther about “dying in pain” are somewhat outdated.

Other health professionals on social media said the excellent end of life care provided by the Hospice and cancer charities was being overlooked.

​Dame Esther Rantzen sharply divided public opinion earlier this week when she revealed that she is considering the option of assisted dying if her lung cancer treatement does not improve her condition.

Dr Kyle said: “Good palliative care... gives people good symptom control and emotional support.

"That gives the opportunity for some very important things to happen. In terms of addressing the difficulties around end of life care, adequate palliative care is what we should be focussed on, rather than physician assisted suicides.

"That’s where we should channel our energies and put our investment into that, because it makes such a difference to lives, and makes a difference for the rest of the family as well.”

Dr Kyle added: "Most terminal symptoms can be controlled by medical measures. Good palliative care relieves nearly all symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Victoria Atkins has declined to give her personal view on whether there should be a vote on legalising assisted dying, citing her "responsibility" as Health Secretary.

Ms Atkins recognised how "incredibly emotional" the issue is, but re-stated the Government's line that it should be up to Parliament whether or not to have another debate on changing the law.

Currently, her family could be prosecuted if they were to travel with her to a Dignitas clinic.

Ms Atkins was asked on Wednesday if it is time for another vote on assisted dying.