Paula Bradley stepped down from the Stormont Assembly last year in order to care for her elderly mother and father.

She has since returned as an elected representative on Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, where she is now spearheading the Forget Me Not choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bradley said the idea was first mooted when the current mayor Stephen Ross took up post last June.

DUP councillor Paula Bradley with her mother Charlotte Meaney, at The Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey

She said she is looking forward to taking part along with her mother Charlotte.

“The mayor had Alzheimer's NI in for a visit, and intended for our council to become a dementia friendly council,” she told the PA news agency.

“Following on from that, there were conversations about what more could we do to be a bit more inclusive as a council, and for our services to be used by more people.

“We came up with this wonderful idea of a choir called the Forget Me Nots.”

Ms Bradley said music was very important to her family as she grew up.

“As a child growing up, my mother was constantly singing, we woke up in the morning to my mum singing, and I still get up in the morning to my mum singing, I can hear her singing in bed, she sings all day, so that's something that stays for a very long time,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's a great idea for people to get together and it's a good idea for families to get together as well.

“We hope that the practices will take place at our courtyard theatre in Ballyearl.

“Any families that want to join the choir can do so, I could come along and join, but if I wanted to get a break for half an hour or an hour, we're going to have one of the rooms with tea and coffee are available, where people can go and sit, read a book, get their head showered, have a chat with someone else who is maybe going through the same thing.

“We have also decided to make our gym at Ballyearl free of charge for those family members coming along to support each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about giving something back to the community, such as my mum who worked for 30 something years for the Northern Health Trust as a social worker, and did her bit.”

Her mother Charlotte Meaney said gospel and traditional music were among her favourites, as her daughter recalled taking singing lessons from the age of five, and later singing in the RUC Ladies Choir.

“It's a good way of meeting people, hearing about their problems, I think it's a great thing, I'm wholeheartedly behind it, get everyone talking,” Mrs Meaney said.

The concept of the choir was passed by a council committee last month, and they hope to have it up and running by March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bradley added: “We're going to need the likes of a conductor and a pianist – you never know, there might be family members who are bringing their loved ones along who have those skills. We'll utilise any skill anybody has.

“We have a wonderful arts offer here within Antrim and Newtownabbey, we have three theatres so why not utilise those theatres so why not put people like my mum – and me maybe as well – on the stage.”

See also

Advertisement Hide Ad