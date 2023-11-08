​Two former members of the Armed Forces community in Northern Ireland, who have both struggled with their mental health, have found an arts programme funded by the Royal British Legion, has dramatically improved their wellbeing.

Andrea Graham said joining Bravo 22, funded by the Royal British Legion, has helped her recover from the trauma of losing her husband to suicide and her own subsequent mental health issues

Jean Lucas (75) and Andrea Graham (54), both from Bangor, Co Down, have both taken part in Bravo 22, an arts recovery programme funded by the Royal British Legion and The Drive Project.

Jean, who joined the Ulster Defence Regiment Greenfinches in 1984, suffered from a repetitive back injury and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) – which led to her being medically discharged in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a few years out of service, Jean said her mental health hit an all-time low.

Jean Lucas with some of her art

“I started to get very depressed. I just couldn’t cope with anything. And I didn’t want anybody to see me. I was in a bad place.

“One day, I just happened to meet another Greenfinch out and about in Bangor and she stopped me and asked me what was wrong. I burst out crying and told her ‘I can’t cope’.”

Having tried various counselling options, Jean was referred to Bravo 22, an award-winning recovery through the arts programme for the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme provides an opportunity to develop new skills, and helps improve confidence, self-awareness, and motivation to support an individual’s recovery and transition into civilian life.

In 2019, she attended a two-day Greek theatre workshop with Bravo 22 and has kept coming back for more ever since!

From Manchester to London to Belfast, Jean said she has loved attending a wide range of Bravo 22’s workshops.

These have included storytelling workshops, abstract art, acrylic painting, watercolour painting, theatre workshops, visits to the Manchester Art Gallery, visits to the Tate Modern in London, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An active member of the Bangor RBL branch, Jean said the art workshops have transformed her wellbeing.

“The help they give you is second to none. You just don’t get that help anywhere else.

“I have no family left, bar my own kids and grandkids, but now I see Bravo 22 as my own extended family. I have no one else and I just love them all.”

Whilst partaking in Bravo 22 workshops, Jean met Andrea Graham, who has also found solace in the restorative power of art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea’s dad served in the British Army and, at 24, Andrea met her soon-to-be husband Dave, who was also serving in the Army.

After his time in service, Dave suffered from PTSD, creating a very challenging home environment for Andrea.

In 2004, Dave died by suicide. As a result, Andrea suffered from a mental breakdown and ended up in hospital for four weeks.

“All the paperwork. It was all just too much. There was no support. What is there for the wife who has to keep it all together and who is just as traumatised as they are?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decades later, after facing cancer, Andrea decided to attend a two-day Greek theatre workshop with Bravo 22.

Since that first workshop in 2019, Andrea has attended a whole range of activities hosted by Bravo 22.

“Before Bravo, I could only draw a stick man and now I’ve done watercolours, chalk painting and worked with wax!”

Andrea said she loves the friendships she has forged as part of Bravo 22, as well as discovering a newfound love of art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s come into my life for a reason and not just a season. And Bravo has definitely been in my life, to help give me that appreciation for the smaller things and to find joy.”

She added “It’s so good for your soul – you are feeding your soul with something artistic. It’s changed my life.”

When asked what she would say to other veterans across Northern Ireland who may require support, Andrea said: “Everybody I know who could go, I say, ‘you need to go’. It’s so good to try something new. Give it a go! If it’s not for you, it’s not for you. But they are great at working round what might interest you.”

Andrea said: “I love seeing Jean chatter away and tell her story. Bravo 22 has given her so much confidence and I’m so lucky to have her in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bravo 22 Company was created by Alice Driver, using theatre as a vehicle for recovery for the Armed Forces community. After the success of its theatre projects, Bravo 22 expanded the programme to art.

The programme currently offers both in-person and live digital sessions and includes everything from painting, sculpture, photography, improvisation, writing and storytelling workshops to visits to theatres and galleries, residential courses, play readings and live interviews with industry experts.

The annual programme is seasonal (winter, spring and summer) with new activities continually being added.

The money raised from the Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland can make a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion can provide support in many ways from befriending services for those who are isolated, help with finances and housing, or recovery programmes after injury and illness.

This year’s Poppy Appeal also sees the new plastic-free poppy become available - the first redesign of the iconic symbol of Remembrance in a generation and is the latest in a series of designs since the poppy was first used to raise funds in 1921.

You can purchase a Poppy or donate to the RBL at