​An east Belfast man, who spent 35 years in the Northern Ireland Fire Service attending some of the worst atrocities of the Troubles, and who ate as a way of dealing with the stress of the job, has lost an amazing five stone after joining Unislim.

Former NI fire officer Mark Foster from Belfast won the Unislim Inspire Awards’ Community Spirit Award for encouraging others on their weight loss journey

When he was just 21 years old, Mark Foster was the first responder at the La Mon massacre on February 17, 1978 when an incendiary bomb attack by the IRA killed 12 people and injured 30 more.

Reflecting on that night, Mark, who had joined the Fire Service when he was 18, said: "La Mon was a traumatic situation. I was the first person that actually entered the hotel on that night. Some years later Castlereagh Council held a reception at which they awarded me a bursary and let me meet the families of the people (who died in the bomb). It was great to be able to talk to them and answer some of their questions (about that night).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Up to La Mon there were a lot of different bad circumstances within troubled times, so while La Mon was probably the most publicised one, it may not have been the most difficult one to overcome.”

Pictured L to R are Unislim leader Mildred Morrison with Inspire Awards’ Community Spirit Award winner, Mark Foster and Unislim CEO, Fiona Gratzer

Mark said during his decades in as a fire fighter, which often involved attending horrific road traffic accidents, he never paid any attention to what he was eating and would often comfort eat to deal with his emotions.

“I would have food for stress relief. I was turning out to fire calls on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week. If I came back from a fire call at 2 or 3am, I’d have a cup of tea and a biscuit and I’d do that on quite a regular basis. If I was out on a prolonged incident I’d go somewhere to buy a sausage roll and many a time I would have ate what some kind person would have handed me.”

Mark said that the nature of the job meant many spoiled meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My wife would have had a meal made in the evening, but then I’d get a fire call – mealtimes are peak times for road traffic collisions, when people are going home fast from work or going in to work in the morning.”

It was only when he retired at 53, that Mark realised how stressful the job had been.

“You didn’t realise you were dealing with that amount of stress. The adrenaline just kept you going. I remember looking up what Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is and I thought to myself, I can tick all those boxes, but at the end of the day I am so thankful that I am able to move on in life.”

​Two years ago Mark realised he needed to address his weight, which had crept up to 18st 11lb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I was on a plane I found it difficult to put the seatbelt round myself and I thought I am going to have to do something about this. Up until then my lifestyle was going into the local shopping centre and having my daily breakfast in the morning, which was a latte, a scone, some cream and jam.”

Mark said his portion sizes were also too large and he loved crisps. However, one day he spotted a sign in a carpark for a Unislim group, joined up, put his previously bad habits behind him, and has lost an amazing five stone.

“Unislim is a wellness, health and educational company. And if you follow that rule, you’ll reduce your weight. You can have your three meals a day and two snacks. If you put the proper fuel into your body, it will work.

“Now instead of taking a latte, I take an Americano. I learned to change a Bounty bar for a banana. Water is a big thing in my life. I have 2.5 litres every day. It’s the secret, I believe. If you can reduce the sugar in your life and reduce the water, you’re half way there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just had to change my mindset, and of course, with the help of Unislim, going in to the club and meeting people you get ideas from that.”

Mark was recently honoured at Unislim’s inaugural Inspire Awards, winning the Community Spirit Award, which recognises those who have helped to support and motivate other Unislim members.

Mark who helps leader Mildred Morrison set up the weekly group meeting in Rosetta, Belfast, said he loves encouraging others on their weight loss journey, but he’d love to see more men join up.

“I love helping people – I’ve helped people all my life, so this is another extension to that – and I’m helping myself as well. I’ve been trying to encourage menfolk to join, because men need good health too. There’s two other men who go to the Unislim club I attend and it’s great because we all learn from each other and there’s no such thing as being judgemental. When you go into somewhere like that, everyone is in the same situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1972, Unislim (unislim.com) is currently celebrating its 51st anniversary. The holistic weight loss and wellness brand, which is partnered with charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, was founded in Newry by Agnes McCourt. Agnes’ daughter, Fiona Gratzer, now runs the company. It offers weekly classes across Northern Ireland, to support and motivate members along their weight loss journey.

Mark, who had suffered from breathlessness and aches and pains, says he has never felt better.

"I was a 42in waist, whereas now I’m a 32 in. I can go up the stairs without getting out of breath and I can drive to Dublin without have to stop two or three times because my knees are sore. I don’t feel 67.”

Mark’s advice to others is this: “You have to believe that you want to do it. Go along to any of the Unislim clubs, you’ll be made very welcome and start that journey.”

​

​

​

​​

​