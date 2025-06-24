Former Sky presenter Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer

Dermot Murnaghan presenting an awards ceremony in November 2018 – he has revealed he has stage four prostate cancer

​Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan, who grew up in Northern Ireland, has announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer.

The broadcaster, 67, who spent more than 15 years at the news channel before his departure in 2023, said he is “responding positively” to treatment in a post to X yesterday.

“Some personal news ... I've been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer,” he said.

“I'm fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can't thank enough – they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity.

“I'm responding positively to their excellent treatment, and feeling well.”

Stage four prostate cancer can mean that the cancer has spread into different parts of the body including nearby body organs, such as the back passage or bladder, nearby lymph nodes and other parts of the body outside the pelvis, such as the bones, lungs or liver, according to the Cancer Research UK website.

Born in Devon Murnaghan and his family later moved to Northern Ireland, first to Armagh, then to Newry and then to Holywood.

He attended St Malachy's Primary School in Armagh and Sullivan Upper School in Holywood.

“I'm blessed to be fortified by the monumental love and support of my wife, family and close friends,” Murnaghan said.

“Needless to say my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS.”

He also said that he is aiming to take part in Sir Chris Hoy's fundraising charity bike ride in September which will raise awareness and funds for cancer charities across the UK.

The Olympian announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer in October 2024.

NHS guidance says men over the age of 50 are at highest risk of developing prostate cancer, but Sir Chris wants to help men get screened earlier.

About one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, and the disease often has no symptoms in its earlier stages.