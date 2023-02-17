Northern Ireland singer and social media influencer Janet Devlin has spoken candidly about her battles with alcoholism and mental ill health.

Speaking recently on behalf of the charity ASCERT, Janet revealed one thing most people who are at the mercy of addiction need is a “safe space” to talk about their difficulties.

The singer emphasised how important it was in a person’s healing process for those around them to: “Be able to approach the alcoholic or addict with an open heart and mind; creating a safe, welcoming and non-judgemental environment, and to be there for them whenever they are ready to talk.”

Gary McMichael, CEO of ASCERT, with former X-Factor star, singer and social media influencer Janet Devlin, who has overcome her own struggles with alcohol

ASCERT is a charity providing support services across Northern Ireland, working with people who have alcohol and/or substance misuse issues.

Gary McMichael, chief executive of ASCERT, set up the charity in 1998 as a response to concerns around drug problems within the community.

Over the past 25 years, the charity has grown to become one of the most prominent regional service providers in Northern Ireland, delivering a range of alcohol and drug prevention, intervention, training and awareness services to people of all ages.

“All of us experience some type of challenges or pressure with our mental health at some point,” said Gary.

“When it comes to alcohol, that's a different issue, because around 80% of the population drink alcohol and a significant number of those drink at levels which are problematic for them. Although alcohol is more socially acceptable, there is still a great deal of stigma around reaching out for help if it has become a problem for you personally.”“

Janet came home to Northern Ireland to support ASCERT’s latest campaign, RETHINK YOUR DRINK, which encourages people to think about their relationship with alcohol and consider whether it is time for a change.

The three pillars of ASCERT’s campaign are AWARE, PREPARE, and ENGAGE, providing people with information about alcohol including its effects and risks; tools to encourage people to check their own alcohol intake by taking an Alcohol MOT and resources to help people make positive changes in their life, reducing the harm alcohol could cause. If a person doesn’t feel able to make this change on their own, ASCERT can help them with free, confidential support.

In an interview with Gary, Janet explained her initial experience with alcohol was a positive one, as it helped her overcome her shyness.

However, it eventually took a destructive turn.

She explained: “I didn’t get drunk for the first time until I was almost at the end of 16. I wasn’t the biggest fan of alcohol but I was a very shy kid and it gave me this magical elixir that would allow me to talk to people, to dance and to socialise, all of these things I couldn’t do sober. I had a positive feeling towards this thing that could help me out in situations that I couldn’t do on my own.”

By her own admission, Janet’s drinking started to get more insidious when she was living on her own at 17 in London, where she didn’t know anybody, had no friends or personal relationships.

“I couldn’t fly home every weekend to see my friends and my family so my semblance of normality was to drink in this apartment on my own, stick on a playlist, have a sing-song have a dance and it made me feel a little bit normal, and nobody thought it was weird, because they were like ‘oh well she’s just doing what everyone her age is doing’.”

Janet’s relationship with alcohol “turned darker” when she reached 18 and had full access to alcohol.

“I just started relying on alcohol even more and I don’t know where it fully engulfed me but very quickly through not being able to sleep, because I had insomnia at the time, I was using alcohol to go to sleep and then I was using alcohol to be social,” she said. “I always had this thing in my head like ‘when it starts being a problem I’ll stop’, but of course it’s not that easy when you’re an addict.”

Gary said ASCERT are delighted to have Janet on board as her story can inspire other people to reach out if they feel they need support and help empower them to ask for help when they need it.

He said: “Janet has been very open, honest and inspirational about what she has gone through personally and the challenges she’s faced with her addiction and mental health issues.

“Her experiences demonstrate how quickly things can spiral out of control, and the message Janet expresses with such honesty is that no matter how dark and difficult things are, there is always hope and always help to deal with those problems and get your life back on track.”

Speaking of the work ASCERT are doing, Janet said encouraging people to speak out has to be a top priority.

She added: “The issue of alcoholism and the root cause of it transcends gender, race, wealth. It doesn’t discriminate, but it’s hard to be vulnerable and open up, especially for men. I get messages from men all the time telling me they can’t talk to their friends or others about their issues. Organisations like ASCERT are perfect because you can speak to someone confidentially and they will provide you with the support you need.”