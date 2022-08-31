Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Research UK has launched a new ‘Spot Cancer Early’ campaign as part of an early diagnosis drive aimed at the over 50s – urging them to contact their GP if they notice a change which is unusual for them or isn’t going away.

The campaign, which features a TV advert, is funded by the Department of Health Cancer Charities Fund and supports the cancer strategy in Northern Ireland.

Thyroid cancer survivor Susan Butler from Dollingstown is supporting the campaign. Susan, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in March 2021, is today in remission and enjoying life with her daughter Deborah, 45, son Matthew, 43, and her four grandchildren.

Cancer survivor Susan Butler from Dollingstown

It was her late husband David who first persuaded Susan to visit her GP.

Susan, 67, said: “I was rubbing cream on my neck when I felt a small lump but didn’t think anything of it. After a couple of weeks, it started to annoy me and my husband David who’d had leukaemia 20 years earlier, said I should go and get it checked out.

“I’m not one to go to the doctor. I honestly didn’t think it would be anything. But when I got an appointment for the hospital just two weeks after seeing my GP and they did a biopsy, I started to think it could be serious.”In late March 2021 her GP explained that she had cancer. Just three weeks later in April, Susan had surgery to remove the tumour followed by radioactive iodine treatment.

Susan said: “I was upset. You fear the worst when you hear the word ‘cancer’. But I discovered that my thyroid cancer had been detected early and was curable. As a Christian, I believe God got me through my cancer journey, along with the prayers of my friends and church.”

Left to right Susan Butler with her daughter Debbie Bradley

She added: “I have nothing but praise for my GP. It happened during Covid but they dealt with me so quickly and my treatment was terrific."

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “It’s important people in Northern Ireland know that their doctor wants to hear from them if they are experiencing any symptoms that are unusual or persistent for them. In most cases it won’t be cancer, but it’s best to get it checked out because diagnosing cancer at an earlier stage means treatment is more likely to be successful.

“We know it can sometimes be difficult to get an appointment with a GP, but it’s vital that people come forward so if they do have cancer, they can get their diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible.”

The ‘Spot Cancer Early’ campaign follows a survey carried out in February, which found the most common reasons for people in NI not seeking help were: difficulties in making an appointment (18%), concerns about wasting a health professional’s time (16%), worrying over putting extra strain on the NHS (13%) and not wanting to be seen as someone who makes a fuss (12%).