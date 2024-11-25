Here’s what you need to know ✨

Eating the right foods can help you avoid digestive problems such as constipation, heartburn and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), but as well as focusing on eating right there are a few more things we can do to help look after our gut health.

How can you improve your gut health?

From reducing stress to eating right and spending time with our furry friends, Nutravita’s in-house nutritionist, Riya, has revealed four ways to look after your gut health this winter.

Declutter and destress

When you are stressed, your body releases hormones and neurotransmitters that can affect your gut in a number of ways, including slowing down digestion and upsetting the balance of bacteria in your gut.

According to the NHS, stress can also cause bloating and constipation for some or diarrhoea for others. It can also worsen stomach conditions like IBS. Finding helpful ways to reduce your stress levels can help ease your digestion.

Find out if you have any existing health issues

It’s important to be aware of any underlying health issues as they could be affecting your gut. If you have any concerns about your bowel health, reach out to your GP who will be able to carry out tests to rule out infections or refer you on to a specialist who deals with the digestive system called a gastroenterologist.

Riya says: ”Tests can identify potential infections or imbalances, such as stool tests, blood tests, or imaging tests. Once the diagnosis is given, take action to address the issue. This could involve taking medication, modifying your diet, or incorporating probiotics or other supplements into routines.”

Spend more time with your furry friends

Spending time with animals can help reduce stress and stimulate the gut microbiome, which helps keep your gut healthy. Riya explains: "Pets bring in mud and mess from outside, bringing home a plethora of microbes that can strengthen the immune system as children and later on in life.”

Embrace the Mediterranean diet

The NHS advise that it's important to eat the right foods to avoid digestive problems such as constipation, heartburn and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). This can include filling up on fibre, drinking plenty of fluids and cutting down on fat.

Riya recommends giving the Mediterranean diet a go and trying to avoid processed or high-sugar foods, as these can alter the gut microbiota and lead to inflammation.