Frank Bruno has blasted the Government’s record on supporting those suffering with mental ill-health.

Speaking to GB News, the ex-World Heavyweight Champion says people requiring support were “being left at the side of the road”.

The 61-year-old - who suffers from bipolar disorder - was speaking in a special interview 20 years on from when he was first sectioned.

Ex-World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Frank Bruno has been open about his personal struggles with mental illness and feels the Government needs to do more to help those who are struggling

He told Nigel Farage: “I’m happy because I’m alive. I’m still ducking and diving. Life isn’t always easy, but you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.”

But Bruno, who lifted the World Title in 1995, pulled no punches when it came to his views on how politicians were supporting those fighting mental ill-health.

The father-of-four, who has launched his own charity the Frank Bruno Foundation to help others, said: “These politicians don’t do anything. The last time I went to the House of Commons, I was among a lot of people, sports stars, business people, teachers and others. They said they were going to help with mental health. But they’ve left me and others at the side of the road.”

Frank also also praised fighter Tyson Fury for overcoming mental health issues and helping the Frank Bruno Foundation.

He said: “He's very, very good. He's got himself together. Tyson was in a bad place and he pulled himself together.

“I’ve got to fly the flag for him because he has had some serious mental health issues and he's come through it. I pray to God that he keeps well.”

Bruno was first sectioned in 2003 after his life spiralled out of control following his retirement from boxing.

He spent weeks in Goodmayes Hospital, Romford, and has returned to hospital several times over the past two decades for treatment.

But the boxer, who recently released a new book called 60 Years A Fighter, said he’s never felt better.

He said: “I’m still training. You’ve got to look after yourself. Some days you are more miserable than others, but I’ve never liked taking medication and prefer to exercise. The tablets slow me down and make me feel like a zombie. It makes you put on weight and you start dribbling and you don't recognise yourself.”

Explaining how he turned things around he continued: “You can’t expect everything in life to be hunky-dory. You’ve got to go through the rough to appreciate the smooth, and I’ve done that.”

Bruno also told Nigel Farage how one of the best things that happened to him was being sent to Borstal as a kid.

“It took me away from London where all the bad boys were and got me out of the rat race,” he admitted.

“I was involved with some serious characters. There were a lot of myths around it but they knew what they're doing in that place. They taught me discipline, manners, I worked in an old peoples' home, I was polishing the floor, cutting the grass, cleaning the dogs' mess up, cleaning an Aston Martin, cleaning the chickens.

"I was doing good things away from what I was learning at school and I was playing sports. But I never liked rugby that was too rough.”

Admitting retirement has been difficult he said: “It can be a little bit of a nightmare, because once you've been involved with the game, and boxing in front of millions of people, it can be a little bit hard to cope with.

"You've got to find something to occupy yourself.”

Bruno also said he felt no resentment to the media despite the intense scrutiny which has come his way over the years.

“I don’t resent the Press,” he insisted. “They are there to help you get where you want to get. So you can’t really knock it. They helped me make a lot of money.”

Asked about his famous first bout with Mike Tyson when it looked like he was on the verge of defeating him, Frank said: “I thought I had him,” he laughed.

“But as soon as he recovered, he punished me and gave me a beating.

"It was a good fight, he was much better than people give him credit for and was a dangerous fighter as well.

"At his best he was a beast.”

Describing how it felt to eventually become a world champion, he said: “It felt very good, very nice, very sweet.

"I was always a scrapper.

"I always wanted to be a boxer so to achieve my dream was special.

