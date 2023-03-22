The charity was awarded funding for the service for two years to help Fermanagh tenants improve their mental health.

Claire Crainey, from the Housing Executive, said: “We are delighted to provide funding for such a worthwhile service, which we believe will have a hugely positive impact on those who use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wellbeing of our customers is at the heart of everything we do and we are committed to providing care and support to reduce tenancy breakdowns, prevent homelessness and promote stable and sustainable communities.”

Enniskillen woman Rayanne Dooley, pictured with her counsellor Donna Megraw, has benefited greatly from a new free counselling service, funded by the Housing Executive. She is encouraging other Housing Executive tenants to use the service.

Maria Thompson, Floating Support Co-ordinator with First Housing, said: “The last few years have been tough for many. During Covid people lost jobs, living costs have increased, relationships have become strained, isolation and loneliness have increased and mental health has deteriorated.

“We believe that providing this counselling to improve mental health is essential. Nobody has to suffer in silence and we would encourage Housing Executive tenants across Fermanagh to get in touch and make use of this excellent and very necessary service which is part of our wider Coming Home project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria continued: “We have a compassionate and skilled counsellor who can help clients deal with a wide variety of problems.

“Some of our service users are dealing with family breakdown and estrangement, anxiety, depression, addictions, health or money worries and conditions such as personality disorder.

“Others struggle to keep their tenancies because of poor mental health where disinterest, low motivation, side effects of medication and inability to cope make it difficult to manage their property.

“Tenants can also be affected by anti-social behaviour and feel isolated and anxious about engaging in activities within their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our message is that we are here for you and can help you develop the confidence and motivation to sustain your tenancy and make positive changes in your life.”

Counselling sessions can be held in person, via zoom or over the phone. The service is also trialling walking therapy where sessions are conducted while walking, combining the benefits of talking therapy and exercise.

Up to 12 tenants can each be offered a 50 minute weekly appointment. The average number of session attended is six to 12 weeks but there is potential for longer term counselling if required.

Housing Executive tenant Rayanne Dooley (25), who has multiple sclerosis, has used the counselling service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has had such a positive experience that she plans to take a course in the autumn to train as a counsellor herself.

Rayanne said: “I would absolutely recommend this service. The counsellor, Donna Megraw, is wonderful and, I tell her all the time that she changed my life.

“When I became ill I was confined to my bedroom, two storeys up, in a privately rented flat for months and months, unable to get out. I was diagnosed with MS during Covid and couldn’t do anything, I was paralysed from the waist down. It was a very stressful time.”

Rayanne also spent around six months in hospital and during this time was helped by the Housing Executive and social workers. That was when she came in contact with First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing and her counsellor.

“At first I didn’t want a counsellor but when I got talking to Donna she clicked with me instantly,’ said Rayanne. “I felt she was really listening to me.

“Initially we had phone conversations every two weeks. She motivated me to keep going. I found I could really talk to her and, for the first time, I felt that I mattered.

"That was very different for me,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I got out of hospital, a new Housing Executive bungalow was being made ready for me and my partner and I got to meet Donna face to face for the first time.

“I moved into my property on July 12 last year and I absolutely love it. Everything was being sorted for us and I felt a great sense of peace and calm. Everyone has been so kind and helpful.”

Rayanne added: “Donna is unique, there is something about her. She is made for her job. She keeps me sane and on a constant, she motivates me and I love myself for the first time in my life.

“When I became paralysed I was told I probably wouldn’t walk again but now I can. My medical team said they don’t know how or why. I believe I made a good recovery because Iwas motivated and for once cared about myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I use a wheelchair but I go to the gym five days a week now. I want people to know about the First Housing counselling service because for me it really has been life changing.”