Dr Phil Harrington set up the Human Health Project in 2002 after problems getting his own health diagnosis

Human Health Project, created by Dr Phil Harrington, aims to educate people on how to defend their rights within the healthcare system and how to assert themselves when seeking and receiving treatment.

Prior to launching Human Health Project, Dr Harrington spent three years trying to find a diagnosis for his own health condition. Frustrated by the slow and difficult process on his journey to a diagnosis, he set up Human Health Project.

He said: “Having been severely ill myself, I found it difficult to seek out information, be signposted to the right person or even to ultimately receive a diagnosis, so out of my own experience I launched Human Health Project to help others finding themselves in a similar situation. Human Health Project’s vision is to become an educational and support source for people who need help dealing with the Northern Ireland healthcare system. We want to reduce inequities in health outcomes here by equipping people with the right information and providing a support network.”

Human Health Project is hosting a series of Zoom workshops to empower the public to be assertive in the healthcare setting, covering three areas; How to Stand Up for Yourself and Be Heard, Where to Get Help in Northern Ireland and Your Rights As a Patient. Human Health Project will also discuss the barriers to standing up for yourself within a healthcare setting and how to overcome those barriers to achieve better health outcomes.

The free workshops will take place on Thursday, May 5 (4pm-5pm); Thursday, May 12 (4pm-5pm) and Friday, May 20 (1pm-2pm). For more information about Human Health Project and to reserve a place at a workshop, please visit: www.humanhealthproject.org/workshops or you can also email [email protected] for information on the workshops.

This programme is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Halifax Foundation NI.

Human Health Project is made up of Human Health Project Northern Ireland and Human Health Project United States which are two separate but affiliated organisations with a small core staff, and over 100 volunteers, board members and advisors.

If you would like to support the mission of Human Health Project, donations are accepted through their website: https://humanhealthproject.org/paypal-donate/

