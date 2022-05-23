Freedom of city conferred on Northern Ireland health staff

Hundreds of HSC staff were celebrated at an award ceremony and garden party in Castle Gardens, Lisburn on Saturday.

The event was packed with staff from all aspects of HSC life including nurses, porters, doctors, care home workers, corporate staff, dieticians, midwives, pharmacists, social workers and support workers.

The award, which is the highest civic honour that can be given to an individual or organisation, was granted in recognition of the valuable service HSC staff have given to the LCCC area and Northern Ireland since its formation in 1948.

LCCC Chief Executive, David Burns; Deputy Chief Executive of South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, Nicki Patterson and Mayor of LCCC, Alderman Stephen Martin.

A tree was also planted in Castle Gardens to mark the occasion.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin, said: “Northern Ireland is privileged with such a fantastic health service – for all stages of life. It is my honour to recognise and thank everyone involved in health and social care for the enormous contribution to our community. As one team, as a HSC family, they have seen us through what has arguably been one of the most challenging times that any of us will ever face and we cannot thank them enough.