Freedom of city conferred on Northern Ireland health staff

Hundreds of HSC staff were celebrated at an award ceremony and garden party in Castle Gardens, Lisburn on Saturday.
The event was packed with staff from all aspects of HSC life including nurses, porters, doctors, care home workers, corporate staff, dieticians, midwives, pharmacists, social workers and support workers.
The award, which is the highest civic honour that can be given to an individual or organisation, was granted in recognition of the valuable service HSC staff have given to the LCCC area and Northern Ireland since its formation in 1948.
A tree was also planted in Castle Gardens to mark the occasion.
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin, said: “Northern Ireland is privileged with such a fantastic health service – for all stages of life. It is my honour to recognise and thank everyone involved in health and social care for the enormous contribution to our community. As one team, as a HSC family, they have seen us through what has arguably been one of the most challenging times that any of us will ever face and we cannot thank them enough.
“I hope this award demonstrates just how much the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh appreciate and admire health and social care staff, who continue to work tirelessly to care for the sick and most vulnerable in our society.”