​Melting Pot sisters Dorothy Bittles, Cathy Johnston and Jenny Lowry celebrate 20 years in business in Belfast with deal to supply handcrafted fudge to Marks & Spencer

Shoppers in Marks and Spencer stores in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will soon be able to enjoy artisan fudge handcrafted by three sisters in Belfast.

Fudge from Melting Pot in east Belfast has just been listed by the prestigious retailer for its 50 food halls in both parts of Ireland in a significant deal from the recent Balmoral Show. Melting Pot, which was among around 100 local companies in the huge Food NI Food Pavilion at the show, will see its fudge on the shelves in M&S in September.

Jenny Lowry, one of the three founding partners of Melting Pot, continues: “This is very exciting news that will enhance our business in both Northern Ireland and the Republic. It’s a tremendous endorsement of the quality and taste of our products by one of the most respected food retailers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a great way to celebrate 20 years in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were invited to pitch for business with an M&S buyer. It was a marvellous opportunity that has now led to a listing for two of our fudges, traditional butter and salted caramel, in the retailer’s food halls,” adds Jenny, who established the small business with sisters Dorothy Bittles and Cathy Johnston in 2004.

Melting Pot Fudge from Belfast was a huge success at the recent Balmoral Show, a popularity that attracted Marks and Spencer

The new business follows an earlier contract to supply a range of fudge to Dunnes Stores for supermarkets in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Melting Pot is an artisan fudge brand developed by Blackthorn Foods, the business formed by the sisters, and is actually the second successful enterprise they’ve established together.

The first venture, Salad Fayre, a producer of gourmet salads and desserts, was formed in Newtownards in 2003 and subsequently sold at a profit. They then formed Melting Pot was using a recipe for butter fudge developed by Patrick, their father, a surveyor. The fudge has also won UK Great Taste Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We share a passion for premium fudge made using traditional, handcrafted techniques,” explains Jenny.