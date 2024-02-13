Joanne Jones, from Ballyclare, one of the women who has benefitted from the support of Cancer Focus NI, is pictured with the charity’s bra-fitting expert Emma Wilson, and group co-ordinator, Caroline Hart.

Walk the Walk is best known as the organiser of the iconic MoonWalk London, when thousands of women and men walk overnight marathons through the city’s streets, wearing decorated bras or colourful bra t-shirts.

With one in seven women in the UK likely to develop breast cancer in their lifetime, the ‘Galentine’s’ Day (February 13) announcement was made to remind women to check their breasts and highlight the significant role friendships play to individuals impacted by breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds will specifically help Cancer Focus Northern Ireland continue to provide a bra fitting and swimwear fitting service to more than 800 women each year as well as delivering two wellness retreats for 40 local women affected by breast cancer.

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk said: “This Galentine’s Day, I am delighted that Walk the Walk is announcing a grant we are awarding to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, to provide a much-needed bra fitting service and two wellness retreats which will support women with breast cancer. This wonderful charity and the work they carry out is life-changing – I know from my own experience how frightening and isolating a breast cancer diagnosis can be, let alone dealing with the impact of a mastectomy. Working together, our charities can really make a huge difference to so many people. On Galentine’s Day, I’d also encourage everyone to check their breasts regularly for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Early detection of the disease can lead to a better outcome by ensuring that care is provided at the earliest possible stage.”

Activity funded by Walk the Walk’s grant will include: The continued delivery of the Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s unique bra and swimwear fitting service for women after a lumpectomy, mastectomy, and all reconstructive breast surgeries.

With a team of friendly expert fitters and a wide range of bras to suit any occasion, the service is delivered in six locations across Northern Ireland, with a new service in the charity’s planned Enniskillen Cancer Support Centre earmarked to open later in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two wellness retreats for up to 40 women, as part of the charity’s Focus Friends support group – a breast cancer service for younger women aged fifty and under. Taking place in Donegal, the retreats provide opportunities for women to come together, step away from the pressures of their lives, and speak to one another about their cancer. Each retreat focuses on wellness and wellbeing, with an itinerary filled with therapeutic support, healthy eating, yoga, forest bathing, and nature walks.

Joanne Jones, 44 from Ballyclare, who participated at a recent Cancer Focus NI retreat, commented on why she applied for the opportunity and its impact.

“I was first diagnosed in June 2021 after finding a lump and I had a single mastectomy shortly after. In February last year, I decided to have my other breast removed, to take away the lingering worry it could reoccur. It’s been a long road, I’m on long-term drug therapy, and I’ve just had more surgery recently but I’m so thankful I’m here for my husband, my daughter and my family and friends. When I saw that Cancer Focus NI were running retreats for women like me, I jumped at the opportunity.

“The retreat was incredible. It was so nice to get back to something just for me, and to share it with other girls. We were all at different stages, some like me post-surgery, others waiting for results. In the surroundings of the retreat, we all felt that we could talk about anything, with no judgment, no fear of opening up, and no need to hold back – it was such therapy! We indulged in delicious food, relaxing yoga, forest walks and a hot tub – it was magical to switch off for a few days. I would encourage any women considering a future opportunity to jump at the chance - I didn’t want to leave!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat McClelland, director of Services at Cancer Focus NI said: “Thanks to this funding, almost 1,000 women here in Northern Ireland will be able to avail of our charity’s vital breast cancer support services. I cannot begin to explain the role female friendships can play to women impacted by breast cancer. From a 60-minute consultation and chat with a bra fitter to 48 hours with dedicated therapeutic support staff and other females affected by cancer, the level of honesty and empowerment is unparalleled and can impact overall wellness and recovery. Thank you to Walk to Walk for this Galentine’s Day gift which will make such a lasting impact to local women’s lives here in Northern Ireland.”